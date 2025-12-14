Salt Lines unearths a vanished border and the afterlives of empire

Hylozoic/Desires first encountered this forgotten border while researching another salt-based work. “We first stumbled upon a mention of the hedge when conducting more general research for our first salt-related work, Namak Nazar(2023),” they explain.

“Even though it was only one or two paragraphs long, the idea of a planted hedge running across the subcontinent immediately captured our imagination. The fact that no one we knew had heard about it, much less so learned about it at school, despite the central role of the British salt monopoly in the Indian independence movement, piqued our interest further and marked the beginning of a two year journey across archives and primary sources.”

That discovery set the tone for an exhibition that dwells in the gap between the recorded and the unrecorded. The duo approach the hedge not as static infrastructure but as something unsettled and transforming. “For us, the hedge becomes a powerful symbol at so many levels,” they add. “It epitomises the slow violence of colonial extraction, a partition of land that begets further partitions, the weaponisation of nature, but also the porosity of imagined borders, the ultimate insubordination of flora and fauna, and the healing potential hidden amongst it all. We really felt this story needed to be told.”