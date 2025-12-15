Three Delhi artists present Art in Motion, focusing on urban rhythms and quiet narratives

Latest exhibition Art in Motion brings together three Delhi-based artists—Ashoka Sarkar, Rekha Jaggi, and Shashi Kumar Paul—each interpreting the structures, rhythms, and philosophies of the contemporary world through their distinct visual vocabularies. While utilising various materials and forms, the artists share a fundamental commitment to engaging with and translating the experience of their surroundings into art. This collective body of work chronicles the pace of human experience within environments undergoing rapid transformation, capturing the dynamic forces of modern life alongside the timeless drive for artistic expression.

This showcase is an exploration of change and memory

The works of Ashoka Sarkar delve into the dual nature of urban existence. Her canvases explore how certain elements of urban architecture persist over time, while simultaneously conveying the unseen stories embedded within those structures. Ashoka contrasts the vitality of a bustling metropolis with the quiet, abstract beauty created by the interplay of light and shadow. She uses composition to construct abstract interpretations of reality, building her pieces with vibrantly painted panels and textural elements. Through a unique palette of colours, textures, and shapes, she articulates an architectural narrative, employing forms such as stairs, stones, trees, and rivers to express her artistic vision.