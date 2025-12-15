Three Delhi artists present Art in Motion, focusing on urban rhythms and quiet narratives

Latest exhibition Art in Motion brings together three Delhi-based artists—Ashoka Sarkar, Rekha Jaggi, and Shashi Kumar Paul—each interpreting the structures, rhythms, and philosophies of the contemporary world through their distinct visual vocabularies. While utilising various materials and forms, the artists share a fundamental commitment to engaging with and translating the experience of their surroundings into art. This collective body of work chronicles the pace of human experience within environments undergoing rapid transformation, capturing the dynamic forces of modern life alongside the timeless drive for artistic expression.
The works of Ashoka Sarkar delve into the dual nature of urban existence. Her canvases explore how certain elements of urban architecture persist over time, while simultaneously conveying the unseen stories embedded within those structures. Ashoka contrasts the vitality of a bustling metropolis with the quiet, abstract beauty created by the interplay of light and shadow. She uses composition to construct abstract interpretations of reality, building her pieces with vibrantly painted panels and textural elements. Through a unique palette of colours, textures, and shapes, she articulates an architectural narrative, employing forms such as stairs, stones, trees, and rivers to express her artistic vision.
For Rekha Jaggi, the experience of living and working in Gurugram makes urban transformation a central focus of her art, exploring how this environment shapes her identity. Her work examines the contrast between presence and absence: the structures that are overtly visible (like the city's numerous buildings) versus the elements—such as the memory of previous inhabitants or quieter natural spaces—that are obscured by the city's changing face. Rekha's technique involves the use of rhythmic strokes and a serene palette of grey tones (achieved by mixing white and blue oils) to instill a sense of tranquillity. Her paintings express a spiritual continuum between nature, memory, and the cosmos, illustrating the relationship between natural forms (like glaciers and lakes), man-made structures (like bridges), and the broader human experience.
Meanwhile, Shashi Kumar Paul's sculptures are characterised by movement, freedom, and fluidity. His three-dimensional forms are both dynamic and graceful, marked by strong lines that consistently convey a sense of balance and joy. Paul demonstrates mastery over his chosen materials, combining fibre and bronze to create sculptures, installations, and murals. His artistic quest is centered on translating the concept of motion into tangible form, resulting in works that provide both instant pleasure and a feeling of peace.
On display from December 19– 22. 11 am to 7 pm. At Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi.