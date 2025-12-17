When tradition faces time: The fading world of Nirmal painting

He adds that the art form received a crucial boost when an NRI named Hydari took an interest in preserving it. “At the time, automobile paints were expensive. She suggested using those paints on OTH boards and finishing the artwork with duco colours, which enhanced the shine and durability. She later showcased these works to the Nizam, who even visited the artists’ village. Eventually, the government took over and provided regular work, mainly creating name boards for government offices using Nirmal painting. It became a permanent livelihood for many. I was one of those who later joined and learnt the craft,” he recalls.

Speaking about what makes Nirmal paintings stand out, Hakeem says the finishing is key. “A clear coat is essential. Without it, the work looks incomplete. We are now diversifying — painting on canvas and cloth as well. NRIs especially prefer canvas works, and boutiques approach us for painted textiles. Nirmal painting is a team effort, passed on through generations. When you buy a Nirmal artwork, it can last for decades. It can be repainted, washed, and restored again,” he shares.

On the use of teak wood, he explains, “Teak has longevity and resists termites. We also add putty to strengthen the piece, which makes it easier for people to carry these artworks abroad.”

While the artists are willing to train others, sustaining interest has been a challenge. “We’ve repeatedly suggested setting up a government-backed training centre. We do train people, but many leave after three months, saying the work is too slow. If the government establishes an institute and provides jobs, it could make a real difference,” he notes.

he rise of AI-generated art poses yet another challenge. “Awareness among youngsters is crucial,” he says, adding, “There is a clear difference between handmade art and AI replicas. While AI may look impressive, handcrafted art has a soul that cannot fade. Promoting Nirmal painting through social media and workshops can help build awareness.”

“There are many beautiful art forms,” Hakeem concludes, “but Nirmal painting stands apart because of its teamwork, heritage, and sustainability. You don’t discard a Nirmal artwork when it ages; you bring it back to us, and we restore it to look new again.”

(Story by Shreya Veronica)