New Banksy mural surfaces in west London, sparks quiet speculation

Elusive street artist Banksy has appeared to confirm a new artwork in London, following hours of speculation after a mural surfaced in west London on Monday. The black-and-white piece, discovered on the side of a building in Bayswater, depicts two children lying on the ground, dressed in winter hats and boots, with one pointing upwards towards the sky.
Banksy shared two photographs of the mural on his official Instagram account later that day, a move that typically signals authorship, though he did not add a caption or explanation. As with many of his works, the image’s meaning remains open to interpretation, inviting quiet observation rather than immediate commentary.
Painted above a garage wall, the mural stands out for its stillness and simplicity. The figures are grounded, almost motionless, their attention directed skyward, suggesting wonder, curiosity or contemplation. Unlike some of Banksy’s previous works, the image docontemporary street artes not appear to carry an overt political message.
Interestingly, an identical version of the artwork was reported at the base of a tower block in central London on the same day. That version, however, was not shared by Banksy online, leaving its status unconfirmed.
Banksy began his career spray-painting walls and buildings in Bristol and has since become one of the most recognisable figures in contemporary street art. His works have appeared unexpectedly across cities worldwide, often sparking debate before being protected, removed or, in some cases, vandalised. Pieces attributed to him regularly sell for millions at auction.
While Banksy’s art frequently engages with themes of conflict, authority and social injustice, recent works have also leaned towards more understated, contemplative imagery. In September, a mural depicting a judge looming over a protester drew attention before being removed due to the historical significance of the building it appeared on.
This latest London mural, quieter in tone, continues the artist’s tradition of fleeting public interventions — moments of art that exist briefly, yet linger in conversation.
