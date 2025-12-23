New Banksy mural surfaces in west London, sparks quiet speculation

Elusive street artist Banksy has appeared to confirm a new artwork in London, following hours of speculation after a mural surfaced in west London on Monday. The black-and-white piece, discovered on the side of a building in Bayswater, depicts two children lying on the ground, dressed in winter hats and boots, with one pointing upwards towards the sky.

Banksy appears to confirm new London mural of stargazing children

Banksy shared two photographs of the mural on his official Instagram account later that day, a move that typically signals authorship, though he did not add a caption or explanation. As with many of his works, the image’s meaning remains open to interpretation, inviting quiet observation rather than immediate commentary.

Painted above a garage wall, the mural stands out for its stillness and simplicity. The figures are grounded, almost motionless, their attention directed skyward, suggesting wonder, curiosity or contemplation. Unlike some of Banksy's previous works, the image does not appear to carry an overt political message.