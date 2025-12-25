The Grand Egyptian Museum opens restoration work to the public eye

At the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, an ancient Egyptian boat is slowly being brought back to life — in full public view. Conservators have begun reassembling a 4,500-year-old cedarwood vessel that once belonged to Pharaoh Khufu, allowing visitors to observe one of the most complex restoration projects currently underway in Egypt.

Inside Egypt’s rare public restoration of a 4,500-year-old boat

Work on the boat began earlier this week inside the museum’s exhibition hall, where dozens of visitors gathered to watch specialists piece together fragments of the massive structure. Measuring 42 metres in length, the vessel is made up of 1,650 individual wooden components, all of which must be carefully aligned and stabilised.

According to Issa Zeidan, head of restoration at the Grand Egyptian Museum, the reassembly process is expected to take nearly four years. The boat sits alongside its already-restored twin, offering a rare opportunity to compare two nearly identical ancient vessels at different stages of conservation.

Pharaoh Khufu ruled Egypt more than 4,500 years ago and is best known as the builder of the Great Pyramid of Giza. The two boats were discovered in 1954 in sealed pits near the pyramid’s southern side. Their wooden components were buried in a dismantled state, carefully preserved beneath limestone blocks.