Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Shipra Bhattacharya celebrates 50 years as an artist, shares glimpses of her journey

I have had many a solo exhibition, but none of them comes close to this one. It had a huge scale, and I had showcased a range of works from my initial days to my latest ones. There were around 110 to 112 paintings and 8 to 10 sculptures on display. There were three bronze sculptures, two small and one very big, and the rest were made of fibre.

It was a great experience, more so because I curated it myself along with my daughter, Jonaki. I am also passionate about how the paintings are displayed. Jonaki comes from a film and production design background, so it was interesting to watch her perspectives take shape as well. I let her work independently, and I really liked the curation and displays.