The Bayeux Tapestry, depicting the Norman Conquest of England set to receive record insurance cover

The Bayeux Tapestry will be insured for an estimated £800 million when it returns to the UK in 2026, marking its first visit in more than nine centuries.
The Bayeux Tapestry is a 70-metre embroidered masterpiece, which chronicles the Norman invasion of 1066 and the Battle of Hastings, and it will be insured by the Treasury against damage or loss during its journey from France and throughout its display at the British Museum.
It's made up of 58 scenes, and the embroidered cloth is widely believed to have been produced in England in the 11th century and was likely commissioned by Bishop Odo of Bayeux. As per reports, the cover will be provided under the Government Indemnity Scheme, which replaces commercial insurance and enables major cultural artefacts to be exhibited in the UK.
Reports also claim that the Treasury has given provisional approval to the tapestry’s valuation, with the final figure expected to be close to £800 million.
An HM Treasury spokesperson said, “The Government Indemnity Scheme is a longstanding scheme that allows museums and galleries to borrow high value works for major exhibitions, increasing visitor numbers and providing public benefits.
“Without this cover, public museums and galleries would face a substantial commercial insurance premium, which would be significantly less cost effective.”
The tapestry will be loaned while the Bayeux Tapestry Museum in Normandy undergoes renovation, which is due to last until its planned reopening in October 2027. During this period, it will be displayed at the British Museum’s Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery in London, where the public can view it from autumn next year until July 2027.
The loan forms part of a major cultural exchange agreement announced in July between UK prime minister Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron. Under the deal, the British Museum will send the Sutton Hoo treasures, the Lewis Chessmen and other artefacts to France in exchange for the tapestry.
However, some French art and conservation experts have urged Macron to cancel the move, warning that transporting the fragile work could risk causing permanent damage.