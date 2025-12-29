The Bayeux Tapestry, depicting the Norman Conquest of England set to receive record insurance cover

The Bayeux Tapestry will be insured for an estimated £800 million when it returns to the UK in 2026, marking its first visit in more than nine centuries.

The Bayeux Tapestry is a 70-metre embroidered masterpiece, which chronicles the Norman invasion of 1066 and the Battle of Hastings, and it will be insured by the Treasury against damage or loss during its journey from France and throughout its display at the British Museum.

UK Treasury to cover Bayeux Tapestry for an estimated €917 million

It's made up of 58 scenes, and the embroidered cloth is widely believed to have been produced in England in the 11th century and was likely commissioned by Bishop Odo of Bayeux. As per reports, the cover will be provided under the Government Indemnity Scheme, which replaces commercial insurance and enables major cultural artefacts to be exhibited in the UK.

Reports also claim that the Treasury has given provisional approval to the tapestry’s valuation, with the final figure expected to be close to £800 million.