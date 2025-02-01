Five-decade survey of Devraj Dakoji’s prints is showcased at this Delhi exhibition

A retrospective exhibition, Signed, Lower Right: Devraj Dakoji – The Making of a Master Printmaker, offers an in-depth look at the artistic evolution of Devraj Dakoji over five decades. The exhibition brings together a collection of lithographs and etchings that trace his journey from Hyderabad and Baroda to London and New York, covering works created between 1970 and 2024.

Devraj, widely regarded for his expertise in printmaking, has been a pivotal figure at the Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop in New York. His career has included collaborations with several notable artists, including Madhvi Parikh, Manu Parikh, M.F. Husain, V.S. Gaitonde, Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, B.C. Sanyal, and Himmat Shah. The exhibition showcases significant pieces from his series The Organic Series, The Rock Series, Pranamu, and The Wheel of Time, which reflect his deep engagement with nature and the influence of his global experiences. Beyond his own creative practice, Devraj has played a crucial role in mentoring emerging artists and shaping the next generation of printmakers.

Born in Hyderabad, Devraj pursued his initial studies at the College of Fine Arts and Architecture before receiving a scholarship from the Lalit Kala Akademi (Andhra Pradesh) to further his education in printmaking at M.S. University, Baroda. His artistic journey continued with a British Council scholarship in 1975, allowing him to study at Chelsea School of Arts in London. Over the years, he traveled extensively across Europe and later took on significant roles in the art world, including serving as Commissioner and jury member for the 2nd Graphic International Print Biennale at Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal. In 1992, he joined the Tamarind Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and later worked as Chief Supervisor and Programming Officer at Garhi Studios, Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi.

A respected master printmaker, Devraj has built a legacy through his technical expertise and collaborative efforts with prominent artists. His career, spanning continents and decades, has been recognised through various exhibitions, including a retrospective at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Bengaluru in 2023. Currently based in New York, Devraj continues to contribute to the field of printmaking, reinforcing his reputation as a key figure in contemporary art.

The show opens on February 1, running up to February 28. Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 6.30 pm at Gallery Exhibit 320, Lado Sarai, New Delhi.