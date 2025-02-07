Experience Liz West’s ‘Tiered Reflections’ light installation in New Delhi

If you happen to enter the British Council, New Delhi from now till February 26, you would be able to witness the light-based installation named Tiered Reflections thoughtfully curated by renowned UK-based artist Liz West.

Presented by the British Council and the Public Arts Trust of India, this installation draws inspiration from the mesmerising Toorji ka Jhalra stepwell. With mirrored surfaces, vibrant hues, intricate symbolism, and a kaleidoscopic harmony of light and reflection, Tiered Reflections stands true to its name and inspiration.

While the installation was previously commissioned for the Jodhpur Arts Week Special Projects Edition, some minor colour changes to incorporate the surroundings of New Delhi have been added to the current display.