This ongoing exhibition at MAP showcases features vintage photos of Manik Bagh's modernist legacy

Could you elaborate on the standout features of Manik Bagh’s architecture — such as unique techniques like the walls treated with glass dust and curved awnings, materials and also the blend of German and Indian inspirations?

The palace was not only the perfect Gesamtkunstwerk in the spirit of the Bauhaus but also technically one of the most advanced buildings in Asia at that time. Noteworthy is the extensive use of unusual new materials very suited to the climate, like glass, steel, the so-called German silver (nickel silver) as well as artificial leathers. Lighting fixtures were designed like artworks. Manik Bagh had electric awnings and the most sophisticated air conditioning system of its time that was able to cool, humidify or heat the palace, certainly the first of its kind in India.