Manisha Gera Baswani: Capturing art and stories across borders

At Jamia, Manisha found her greatest mentor in artist A Ramachandran, who played a pivotal role in shaping her artistic and personal development. “He was not just a teacher but a multifaceted individual and a recluse whose conversations extended beyond art to encompass music, literature, and life,” she reminisces. Through her interactions with him, she found herself not only learning but also documenting. Armed with a still camera and a film camera, she began capturing his life and work.

In 2000, her friend Anjum Singh, daughter of artists Arpita and Paramjeet Singh, invited her to photograph the process of setting up an exhibition. Manisha agreed enthusiastically, and the experience marked the beginning of a lifelong project. “I had no plan to make it a project; I did it because I loved it,” she explains, reflecting on the philosophy that continues to guide her work. “During the pandemic, I dedicated nine months to consolidating eight hard drives into one, adding every possible detail. This level of documentation will hopefully be a goldmine for future researchers.”

“When I go to an artist’s studio, it’s a vulnerable and beautiful space — a temple for creation. It evolves you. It’s a space of learning and inspiration. Most of the artists featured are friends, and we meet in a space of mutual respect for each other’s work.” Manisha’s project required her to navigate challenges, including photographing artists whose work she does not personally connect with. “I had to shed my ego and judgment to document important bodies of work. In the process, I grew,” she admits.