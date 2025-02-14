Art

Artist Rita Jhunjhunwala’s latest exhibition in New Delhi pays homage to the Panchtatva

The exhibition is on till February 19, 2025
A painting at the exhibit
A painting at the exhibit
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Rita Jhunjhunwala’s solo exhibition Panchtatva which opens today at the Visual Arts Gallery in New Delhi pays homage to the five elements of nature – Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Space. With the use of mixed media, semi-abstract artworks along with textures on canvas, paper and wood, the artist goes deeper into the relationship between the five elements, human body and the cosmos.

Since time immemorial, the Panchtatva’s of these five elements have been an integral part of the evolution of species. Rita’s works reflect the vital force which is said to have built and sustained the harmony among these five elements. Her artworks are evocative, textured, and transcend boundaries as it draws inspiration from nature but translate them into expression drawn from her understanding of the world as well.

What: Panchtatva

When: February 14- 19, 2025

Where: Visual Arts Gallery

Address:  India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

A painting at the exhibit
Inspired by the dreamy landscape of Badami, Manjunath Wali unveils his series, ‘Allure of the Land’
Art
New Delhi
art exhibition
Rita Jhunjhunwala

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com