The importance of being Gulammohammed Sheikh

Veteran artist Gulammohammed Sheikh’s paintings are only one of the many inroads into his brilliant mind. An archivist, poet, pedagogue, singer and writer, he is a man of multiplicities and so his artworks too transcend easy forms and embrace everything from canvas to sculpture, accordion books to wood panels, and acrylic to gauche to casein. In his work, multiple dimensions coexist, like in a Christopher Nolan movie. Except he does not require you to necessarily slog over Reddit notes about wormholes and quantum physics—despite his incredible capacity to play with both our understanding of time and space. His work, in effect, creates, sustains and populates world within worlds, each artwork working like a colony of bees, active and alive.

All of these claims about Sheikh’s work can be verified by simply walking into the currently ongoing Gulammohammed Sheikh retrospective—‘Of Worlds Within Worlds’; on till June 30 — at Delhi’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

Encompassing over 190 artworks, created over a span of 60 years, the exhibition was previewed on February 5, followed by a soirée, attended by the eminent artist himself. Talking slowly but assuredly in his husky voice, Sheikh enthralled this hall with timeless stories from his life, often referring to how personal events collided with political shifts in the country, informing both his artistic sensibilities and civic duties.