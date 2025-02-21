Gallery Time and Space in Bengaluru presents exhibition ‘A Separate Reality’

Gallery Time and Space in Bengaluru is set to host A Separate Reality, an art exhibition showcasing the diverse works of the De Sousa family — Francis, Verodina and Nadia. Marking the family’s first joint exhibition in the city, the show explores the interplay between our inner lives and the external world, and offers philosophical and playful perspectives on the universal human experience.

Francis De Sousa’s paintings utilise vibrant colours and techniques that are rooted in social commentary and human interaction. He states, “My subject matter is an escape from the dreary realities of life…but I choose to paint an alternate reality…tinged with humour. And so much of my work, like an evening sunset, is easy on the eyes.”

Verodina's sculptures capture fleeting moments of everyday life, imbuing them with character and meaning. The artist does this through a muted palette, occasionally accented with shades of blues and reds.

On the other hand, Nadia’s illustrations blend humour and satire with familiar ideas and principles, and thereby evoke a sense of childhood wonder while resonating with adult sensibilities.

Alll in all, A Separate Reality promises a unique exploration of contemporary life through the distinct artistic lenses of the De Sousa family.

Entry free. On till February 23, 11 am. At Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road.