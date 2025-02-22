Here's what to expect in Madras Art Guild 2025

The Madras Art Guild (MAG) is back, and this year’s edition is nothing short of extraordinary. With over a thousand exhibits spanning sculptures, paintings, photography, bonsai, textiles, and more, the festival transforms VR Chennai into a vibrant cultural hub. Running for a month, it promises an immersive and interactive experience for art lovers of all kinds.

One of the standout aspects this year is the festival’s growing global reach. Collaborations with institutions like the Japanese Consulate, UNESCO, and the New York-based Arts for the Future Festival bring an international perspective to the event. “We want to be an inclusive platform for art that bridges cultures and disciplines,” says Sumi Gupta, curator, MAG. The theme, Transcending Boundaries, reflects this ambition, encouraging artists to break free from limitations —be it cultural, social, or creative.

The festival offers a mix of local and international talent, with a strong emphasis on community engagement. Installations and artworks by Chennai-based artists make the event deeply relatable, while global exhibits add a fresh dimension, says Sumi. Among the highlights are the Madras Margazhi photography series by Amar Ramesh, which celebrates Chennai’s Carnatic music heritage, and a mentorship programme pairing senior artists and critics with emerging talent.

Art is not just to be observed but experienced, and the festival ensures this with a host of interactive sessions. From puppetry and origami workshops to literary panels and film screenings, there’s something for everyone. The Basement art project turns parking spaces into dynamic canvases, while about 300 students from the Chitravathi Centre for Creativity bring Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic paintings to life through recreations in contemporary photography.

“To have a thousand pieces for people to view in itself is a real achievement in a festival of this sort. This is a public art festival and not-for-profit. So creating this kind of content has been amazing,” says Sumi. “We want to make art accessible and interactive for everyone,” she adds. Whether it’s through the Art Bazaar, where artists can showcase and sell their work, or the Book Wanderers programme that blends literature with creativity, the festival is designed to engage audiences across generations.

Over the years, Madras Art Guild has established itself as a celebration of art in all its forms. As it continues to grow, so does its impact—bringing people together through creativity, dialogue, and shared experiences.

Open to all. On till March 14. At VR Chennai, Anna Nagar.