Srila Chatterjee gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Affordable Art India in Chennai

Srila Chatterjee is bringing her passion for art to Chennai with the Affordable Art India exhibition, which is making its debut in the city. Known for her unwavering dedication to making art accessible, Srila has spent years curating and championing artistic talent across India. This exhibition promises a rich tapestry of creativity, featuring an eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional works from over 50 artists. We chat with the curator ahead of the exhibit. Excerpts:
Affordable Art India has been a massive success in multiple cities. What inspired you to bring it to Chennai?
Our plan for 2025 is to take our Affordable Art shows to many cities, and we began the year with a show in Ahmedabad, followed by Kochi and Mumbai. Chennai was an obvious choice — as a city that not only has a rich history of art and culture but also a vibrant contemporary art scene.
What can art lovers expect from this edition?
Our aim is to showcase talent that is not easily seen, most of it from across India. We introduce visitors to the diversity and richness of Indian folk art and to contemporary art of various kinds. Every work of art at these shows is original and certified, and with prices ranging from `2,000 to `3 lakh, there is something within every visitor’s reach.
Can you take us through the lineup of artistes for the exhibit?
We will be showcasing over 50 artists at the show so rather than list all of them, let me name a few of them. We have accomplished Indian folk artists like Venkat Raman Singh Shyam, Gitanjali Das, Kalyan Joshi, Sanjay Chitara, Anwar Chitrakar, Laltu and Tagar Chitrakar, and Ramesh Tekam. We have fantastic contemporary artists like Banoo Batliboi, Ruchi Bakshi Sharma, Jit Chowdhury, Kaushal Parikh, Zainab Tambawalla and Surajit Chakraborty.
The idea of making art accessible to all is at the heart of this initiative. How do you ensure affordability without compromising on artistic value?
Artistic merit has never been perfectly correlated with the price of art. What makes art unaffordable is often related to market forces rather than the inherent value of the work. Our curation is guided primarily by artistic value. Also, the commissions we charge are lower than standard gallery commissions. At all times, our objective is to ensure a fair price — for the artist, for the buyer, and for ourselves.
You have been at the intersection of art, film, design, and fashion for over 25 years. How has your perspective on creativity evolved over time?
It evolves with experience and knowledge. My life has moved in many directions but I think of it as seamless, and every stage has been built on learnings from previous ones. I think of “creativity” in a much wider and deeper context than ever before, defined first by thought that then gets translated into myriad forms.
You’ve worked with some of the biggest names in production, advertising, and set design. How has that background influenced your approach to curating art?
It is all connected. I believe it is impossible to create separate silos. Everything I have done has influenced my way of thinking and seeing — all of which goes to influence anything we might curate or look to discover more about.
Your work involves championing emerging talent. What do you look for in an artist before showcasing their work?
I don’t think there are rules. Creativity is very much an instinctual thing and, especially at an emerging stage, it’s the instant connection that always makes the difference. I believe we need to minimise the rules and the guidelines and truly let the impact an artwork has on your heart guide you.
Open to all. February 28 to March 2. From 11 am to 7 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.
