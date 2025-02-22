Srila Chatterjee gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Affordable Art India in Chennai

Srila Chatterjee is bringing her passion for art to Chennai with the Affordable Art India exhibition, which is making its debut in the city. Known for her unwavering dedication to making art accessible, Srila has spent years curating and championing artistic talent across India. This exhibition promises a rich tapestry of creativity, featuring an eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional works from over 50 artists. We chat with the curator ahead of the exhibit. Excerpts:

Affordable Art India has been a massive success in multiple cities. What inspired you to bring it to Chennai?

Our plan for 2025 is to take our Affordable Art shows to many cities, and we began the year with a show in Ahmedabad, followed by Kochi and Mumbai. Chennai was an obvious choice — as a city that not only has a rich history of art and culture but also a vibrant contemporary art scene.

What can art lovers expect from this edition?

Our aim is to showcase talent that is not easily seen, most of it from across India. We introduce visitors to the diversity and richness of Indian folk art and to contemporary art of various kinds. Every work of art at these shows is original and certified, and with prices ranging from `2,000 to `3 lakh, there is something within every visitor’s reach.

Can you take us through the lineup of artistes for the exhibit?

We will be showcasing over 50 artists at the show so rather than list all of them, let me name a few of them. We have accomplished Indian folk artists like Venkat Raman Singh Shyam, Gitanjali Das, Kalyan Joshi, Sanjay Chitara, Anwar Chitrakar, Laltu and Tagar Chitrakar, and Ramesh Tekam. We have fantastic contemporary artists like Banoo Batliboi, Ruchi Bakshi Sharma, Jit Chowdhury, Kaushal Parikh, Zainab Tambawalla and Surajit Chakraborty.