Between boundaries: Exploring history through art and memory

For Parvathi, the project had deeply personal roots. Her father had been among those who travelled to Korea, and after his passing, she inherited his letters, journals, and photographs. “I always wanted to do something with them,” she shars. “It took years before the right moment arrived. When I discussed it with my niece, who’s studying theatre in the UK, we knew we had to take this story beyond a conventional history lesson.”

The result was an exhibit that was as much about history as it was about memory, identity, and loss.

Visitors moved from room to room, each space layered with meaning. One room made us feel like prisoners of war arriving at the DMZ, caught in the limbo between home and exile. Another brought together a daughter’s search for her father with the grand sweep of history, merging the personal with the geopolitical. Fictional elements intertwined with real accounts, reinforcing how history is often shaped by individual stories.

A striking motif within the exhibit was the legend of an Indian princess who sailed to Korea in 47 CE, a myth that still connects the two cultures today. “We used stop-motion animation and paper sculptures to depict this fairy tale,” Parvathi explained. “It was another way to show how stories—whether myth or history—carry weight across generations.”

Rathi Jafer, Director of InKo Centre, emphasised how Limits of Change reflected the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Korea. She highlighted the importance of storytelling as a means of fostering understanding, bridging generations, and making history more accessible. "This exhibition is a testament to the enduring connections between our cultures, bringing the past into conversation with the present through art, theatre, and immersive experiences," she said.

The exhibit’s immersive quality was heightened by live performances. Actors, posing as curators, guided visitors through the Story Museum. “Nothing beats physical engagement with art,” Parvathi noted. “Whether it’s theatre unfolding before you or the feel of being immersed in an installation, the experience is irreplaceable.”

As the final room brought all the narrative threads together in a moment of profound impact, visitors left with lingering questions: What does it mean to belong? What is home? And how does history shape who we are today?

For Parvathi Nayar, this was the power of art—to bring the past alive, not just as a lesson, but as an experience that stays with you long after you’ve stepped out of the museum.