Kala for Vidya by the Rotary Club boasts artworks of renowned artists, all narrating stories of nature

The Rotary Club of Bangalore unveils the 18th edition of Kala for Vidya today (February 28), a prestigious art exhibition curated by Amita Shenoy. This annual fundraiser supports the education of underprivileged children at the Rotary Bangalore Vidyalayas. The three-day exhibition, held at ITC Windsor, will feature over 100 artworks by 41 distinguished artists from across India, including sculptures, paintings, drawings and graphics.

The new edition comes with a new theme — Ephemeral Permanent: Stories of Nature. Speaking about the inspiration behind it, Amita shares, “I wanted something every artist could connect with and interpret in their way. Once I finalised it, everything naturally fell into place.” The concept explores the delicate interplay between time, nature and human perception — how nature remains constant even as it transforms, with cycles of growth, decay and renewal. It encourages viewers to find beauty not only in fleeting moments but also in the quiet permanence that underlies them, reminding us that the ephemeral and eter nal coexist in both nature and our lives. “Many have created new works specifically for the exhibition, while others contributed existing pieces that align with the theme,” she states.