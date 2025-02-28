Kala for Vidya by the Rotary Club boasts artworks of renowned artists, all narrating stories of nature

The Rotary Club of Bangalore unveils the 18th edition of Kala for Vidya today (February 28), a prestigious art exhibition curated by Amita Shenoy. This annual fundraiser supports the education of underprivileged children at the Rotary Bangalore Vidyalayas. The three-day exhibition, held at ITC Windsor, will feature over 100 artworks by 41 distinguished artists from across India, including sculptures, paintings, drawings and graphics.
The new edition comes with a new theme — Ephemeral Permanent: Stories of Nature. Speaking about the inspiration behind it, Amita shares, “I wanted something every artist could connect with and interpret in their way. Once I finalised it, everything naturally fell into place.” The concept explores the delicate interplay between time, nature and human perception — how nature remains constant even as it transforms, with cycles of growth, decay and renewal. It encourages viewers to find beauty not only in fleeting moments but also in the quiet permanence that underlies them, reminding us that the ephemeral and eter nal coexist in both nature and our lives. “Many have created new works specifically for the exhibition, while others contributed existing pieces that align with the theme,” she states.
Among those who have crafted new works are Kudalayya Hiremath, known for his delicate watercolours, Ganpati Hegde with striking acrylics on canvas, Basavaraj Achar’s intricate black-and-white drawings and a special piece by Dinkar Jadhav. The exhibition promises a rich tapestry of artistic expression, with works spanning seven diverse mediums, from oil and acrylic to sculpture and watercolour. “One of the highlights of the show is the diversity of mediums. There are oil paintings, acrylics, graphics, sculptures, drawings and watercolours — about seven different forms in total,” she elucidates. “While the concept is singular, the interpretations are countless. Some artists are storytelling, others use connotations and a few explore themes like the life cycle,” the curator explains.
Alongside eminent names like Laxman Aelay, Raghava KK, Subramanian G, Gurudas Shenoy, Sunil Das, Manish Chavda, Amit Bhar, Sachin Jaltare and Siddharth Shingade — Kala for Vidya will also introduce 15 to 16 new artists this year.
Behind the scenes, the curation has been an intricate process. “I’ve been collaborating with the artists for three months, engaging in ongoing discussions, selections and refinements throughout the process,” she reveals. Adding to the uniqueness of the event is the venue itself. “Another unique aspect is the venue. It’s not an art gallery but a hotel and we have just one day to transform the space into an exhibition setting,” she adds.
More than an artistic celebration, Kala for Vidya remains rooted in its cause — children’s education. “The cause behind the show is children’s education, specifically supporting under privile ged students at Rotary Bangalore Vidyalayas,” says Amita.
Entry free. On till March 2. At Golf Course Road.