Vivek Matthew’s ‘Lyrical Shadows' is all set to open in Bengaluru

Lyrical Shadows an emphatic photo art exhibition is all set to wow the crowd in Bengaluru starting this weekend. Chronicling a series of mundane yet beautiful moments from the past two decades, photo artiste Vivek Matthew presents his moving ninth solo exhibition.
During our conversation ahead of the exhibition, he further explains the overarching theme, “Shadows have a different impact on the images. They can add drama to anything and tell a story. These images are like a musical, like an orchestra singer trying to finish the final scene along with a band. It is like the singer trying to give a final touch to one’s voice.”
Further, through its conception and expression, Lyrical Shadows evokes largely a commentary on the instant gratification culture that saturates the lives of individuals today. He highlights how his work counters this culture, “Leaving photography aside, if you look at the best of music, like Bob Dylan or Johnny Cash or Dire Straits, they’ve all taken time to create their pieces of art, which today is being sung, after 40-50 years. It could even be paintings by Van Gogh — he’s created pieces of art which were done so many years ago but still hold great impact. So, as a counter-commentary to today’s instant-gratification culture, it is quite commendable that almost 20 years of work will be displayed during this exhibition, my ninth solo show.”
“You can never say you’re perfect. You’re always trying to ensure you’re evolved. So, practice makes it better. When you’re trying to see things, you have to keep your eyes open and be more open to things around you,” he adds. Timelessness, therefore, finds a genuine presence across the series of images that will be exhibited and up for sale. With this exhibition you’ll witness the journey into the mind of an artiste who has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of moments.
Entry free. March 3 to 22. 10 am onwards. At iArt, Lavelle Road.
