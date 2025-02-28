Vivek Matthew’s ‘Lyrical Shadows' is all set to open in Bengaluru

Lyrical Shadows an emphatic photo art exhibition is all set to wow the crowd in Bengaluru starting this weekend. Chronicling a series of mundane yet beautiful moments from the past two decades, photo artiste Vivek Matthew presents his moving ninth solo exhibition.

During our conversation ahead of the exhibition, he further explains the overarching theme, “Shadows have a different impact on the images. They can add drama to anything and tell a story. These images are like a musical, like an orchestra singer trying to finish the final scene along with a band. It is like the singer trying to give a final touch to one’s voice.”