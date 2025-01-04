Ancient art forms revived

Art has always been a reflection of culture, and ancient art forms, deeply rooted in tradition, are experiencing a renaissance in the modern era. These once-fading crafts and techniques are being rediscovered and celebrated by artists, collectors and enthusiasts alike, bringing heritage back into the spotlight.

Madhubani: A Canvas of Stories

Originating from Bihar, India, Madhubani painting is a folk art known for its intricate patterns and vibrant colours. Traditionally used to decorate mud walls, this art form is now making its way onto modern canvases, textiles, and even home decor items. Artists are infusing contemporary themes into this centuries-old style, ensuring it resonates with today's audiences while preserving its essence.

Pottery: Shaping the Past for the Future

Terracotta and ceramic pottery, ancient crafts with roots in civilisations as old as Mesopotamia and the Indus Valley, are experiencing a revival. Artisans are blending traditional techniques with modern aesthetics to create pottery that is both functional and decorative. Handmade pottery workshops and eco-conscious consumers are driving this resurgence, appreciating the timeless charm and sustainability of these creations.

Calligraphy: The Art of Beautiful Writing

Calligraphy, once a cornerstone of communication, is enjoying newfound admiration. From Arabic and Chinese calligraphy to Indian scripts like Devanagari, this art form is being adapted for modern uses such as wedding invitations, wall art and digital designs. The meditative quality of calligraphy has also attracted a younger generation seeking mindful, creative outlets.

Textile Arts: Weaving Tradition into Fashion

Traditional weaving and dyeing techniques, like ikat, kalamkari and kente, are being embraced by designers and fashion houses worldwide. These textiles, with their rich histories and intricate craftsmanship, are making their way onto global runways. The fusion of traditional motifs with modern cuts and fabrics has made these art forms accessible to contemporary wardrobes.