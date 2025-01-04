Discover the rich legacy of Tanjore painting: India’s iconic art from Thanjavur

Tanjore painting, also known as Thanjavur painting, is one of the most celebrated art forms in India, known for its rich colours, intricate details, and characteristic use of gold leaf. Originating in the town of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu during the reign of the Nayaka rulers in the 16th century, this art form has a legacy deeply intertwined with the cultural and religious history of the region.

The roots of Tanjore painting can be traced back to the Nayaka and Maratha periods in South India, a time when art and culture flourished under royal patronage. Initially, these paintings were created primarily as devotional pieces, depicting Hindu deities, saints, and religious themes. They adorned the walls of temples and homes, serving both as an expression of devotion and as a medium to narrate stories from epics like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagavata Purana.

Over time, Tanjore painting evolved to incorporate influences from other South Indian art forms, such as mural painting. The Maratha rulers of the 17th and 18th centuries played a significant role in further popularizing the art, introducing new themes and techniques that enriched its legacy.

Tanjore paintings are known for their distinctive style, which combines vibrant colours, fine detailing, and opulent embellishments. The process begins with a wooden plank or canvas, which is coated with a mixture of chalk powder and glue to create a smooth surface. The design is then sketched and embossed using a paste made of limestone and a binding agent.

One of the most striking features of Tanjore paintings is the use of gold leaf, which is delicately applied to create a shimmering, three-dimensional effect. Gemstones and beads are often embedded into the painting to add texture and grandeur. The colours, traditionally derived from natural sources, are bold and radiant, enhancing the divine aura of the depicted subjects.

Today, Tanjore painting continues to thrive, celebrated as a symbol of India's artistic heritage. While traditional themes remain popular, contemporary artists have adapted the style to include modern subjects and designs, ensuring its relevance in a changing world. Workshops, exhibitions, and online platforms have further contributed to its global recognition.