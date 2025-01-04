Photographer Amar Ramesh pays a black-and-white tribute to Chennai’s Carnatic music legacy

If you recently passed by the Narada Gana Sabha and spotted a series of striking black-and-white photographs adorning its facade, they are courtesy, photographer Amar Ramesh. These photographs have been exhibited as a tribute to Chennai’s iconic Margazhi festival and its vibrant Carnatic music legacy.

When asked how he came up with this idea, Amar Ramesh tells us, “Carnatic music is an ancient tradition, deeply rooted in our culture and heritage, with Chennai serving as its heart and soul. My work is a tribute to this rich legacy, focusing on the love for Chennai, its Carnatic music, and the reverence I hold for the musicians who dedicate their lives to this art form. These musicians are heroes in my eyes, and I wanted to honour them by showcasing them in a way that celebrates them.”