Photographer Amar Ramesh pays a black-and-white tribute to Chennai’s Carnatic music legacy

If you recently passed by the Narada Gana Sabha and spotted a series of striking black-and-white photographs adorning its facade, they are courtesy, photographer Amar Ramesh. These photographs have been exhibited as a tribute to Chennai’s iconic Margazhi festival and its vibrant Carnatic music legacy.
When asked how he came up with this idea, Amar Ramesh tells us, “Carnatic music is an ancient tradition, deeply rooted in our culture and heritage, with Chennai serving as its heart and soul. My work is a tribute to this rich legacy, focusing on the love for Chennai, its Carnatic music, and the reverence I hold for the musicians who dedicate their lives to this art form. These musicians are heroes in my eyes, and I wanted to honour them by showcasing them in a way that celebrates them.”
Talking about the creative process behind the series, the ace photographer explains,“I decided to juxtapose these musicians with the iconic landmarks of Chennai, which, though historically significant, often go unnoticed by many. These landmarks are more than just structures—they represent the city’s soul. I tried to reimagine how Carnatic music can be experienced, beyond the confines of traditional sabhas. We can rethink the setting and bring the music to life in unexpected places.”
He adds, “Imagine a concert at the serene Kovalam beach, or a performance in front of the grand Ripon Building. Why not hold a Carnatic concert on the vibrant Marina Beach, or in front of a historic lighthouse? There are so many locations across Chennai, like the Gandhi Mandapam, that can host such performances. These venues provide a fresh perspective and allow us to repackage Carnatic music in a way that appeals to a modern audience, inviting them to experience the art form in new, immersive settings.”
When asked why he chose to work with black and white photography, he informs, “The idea is to focus on the emotions, the people, and the essence of the subject. It’s not about the fashion, the jewellery, or the external details. The series consists of 45 photographs, each one capturing the depth and feeling of the moment.”
