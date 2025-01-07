Art

This art exhibition in Mumbai contemplates expressions of medical conditions

The exhibition is on between January 7 and 13, 2025
Fragments of Divine
Fragments of DivineArtwork by Aditi Rastogi
This unique art exhibition in Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai upholds the perspective and contemplative expressions of medical conditions with themes like organ transplant, cancer survivours, generic health, mental health, women’s health and more. Art for Health is a part of the initiative Range de Neela which is organising the exhibition apart from its regular campaigns in health literacy, health positivity and more.

A collection of 45 artworks by those who have undergone ailments themselves making the artwork as a medium of expression of their psychological state, this exhibition is a testament to courageous stories and narratives drawn from real life. This initiative is a brainchild of Dr Ami Shah and Dr Rajiv Kovil who in turn get their influences from the World Health Organisation.

What: Art for Health, art exhibition

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

When: January 7 - 13, 2025

