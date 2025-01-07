This Gurugram Art Gallery to debut at London Art Fair 2025

Art Incept, a purpose-driven gallery based in Gurugram, is gearing up for its first international presentation at the prestigious London Art Fair 2025, to be held from January 22 to 26, 2025. Founded in November 2020, the young gallery has been committed to nurturing and showcasing emerging contemporary South Asian talent in the visual arts.
At the fair’s Platform 2025 Section, Art Incept will spotlight the theme Mother Earth, presenting three talented artists under the evocative title: Songs from My Homeland – A Memoir of Life and Rituals. This poignant collection celebrates deeply rooted stories from India, connecting heritage, community, and resilience.
The gallery’s consulting curator and artist mentor in the UK, Virginia Damtsa, will introduce the works of artists Ram Dongre, Gavara Satyanarayana, and Viswanath Kuttum, each offering a unique interpretation of life and nature through their art.
“Each artist reflects a unique perspective: Dongre delves into the intersection of tradition and modernity, drawing inspiration from fading frescoes and rural landscapes. Satyanarayana uses intricate woodblock prints to explore the struggles of India’s agrarian sector, informed by his personal experiences of food scarcity and inequity. Kuttum’s textured, monochromatic paintings pay homage to the tribal rituals and fragile beauty of life in the Andamans, capturing the deep connection between land and memory,” says Damtsa.
Diverse mediums to deepen the narrative
This presentation stands out for its thematic resonance and innovative use of mediums, including engraved woodblock prints, layered oil paintings, and materials like beeswax, paraffin, and linseed oil. These techniques bring the artists' narratives to life, offering both intimate and universal reflections on resilience, identity, and humanity’s connection to the natural world.
Gayatri Singh, Founder of Art Incept Gallery, reflects on the significance of the occasion: “This is our debut at the London Art Fair, and we are thrilled to bring these voices to a global audience, spotlighting narratives that are both intimate and profoundly relevant. Through these works, we share stories that transcend regional boundaries while remaining deeply personal.”
A milestone achievement
While this marks Art Incept’s first international showcase for emerging artists, the gallery has established itself as a cornerstone of creative collaboration with its Art in Residence Program in partnership with the German Ambassador in India. The Program, now entering its fourth edition in January 2025, underscores the gallery’s commitment to nurturing creative talent.
Art Incept’s debut at the London Art Fair 2025 is poised to offer a vibrant and deeply meaningful presentation, placing the voices of contemporary South Asian artists on a global stage.