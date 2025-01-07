This Gurugram Art Gallery to debut at London Art Fair 2025

The gallery’s consulting curator and artist mentor in the UK, Virginia Damtsa, will introduce the works of artists Ram Dongre, Gavara Satyanarayana, and Viswanath Kuttum, each offering a unique interpretation of life and nature through their art.

“Each artist reflects a unique perspective: Dongre delves into the intersection of tradition and modernity, drawing inspiration from fading frescoes and rural landscapes. Satyanarayana uses intricate woodblock prints to explore the struggles of India’s agrarian sector, informed by his personal experiences of food scarcity and inequity. Kuttum’s textured, monochromatic paintings pay homage to the tribal rituals and fragile beauty of life in the Andamans, capturing the deep connection between land and memory,” says Damtsa.

Diverse mediums to deepen the narrative

This presentation stands out for its thematic resonance and innovative use of mediums, including engraved woodblock prints, layered oil paintings, and materials like beeswax, paraffin, and linseed oil. These techniques bring the artists' narratives to life, offering both intimate and universal reflections on resilience, identity, and humanity’s connection to the natural world.

Gayatri Singh, Founder of Art Incept Gallery, reflects on the significance of the occasion: “This is our debut at the London Art Fair, and we are thrilled to bring these voices to a global audience, spotlighting narratives that are both intimate and profoundly relevant. Through these works, we share stories that transcend regional boundaries while remaining deeply personal.”