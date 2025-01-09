Custodian of Indian art and heritage

With an unerring eye for beauty and an unmatched commitment to preservation, Jagdish Mittal was an iconic figure in the world of Indian art and heritage. His enduring legacy is epitomised in the Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum of Indian Art, established in Himayatnagar.

Along with his wife, Kamla, Mittal devoted decades to curating a collection unparalleled in its diversity and depth. Housing over 2,000 artifacts spanning centuries — including miniature paintings, textiles, metalwork, and manuscripts — the museum reflects their painstaking research and exceptional taste.

Recognised for his dedication to the arts, Mittal was awarded the Padma Shri in 1990. His profound contributions have left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of artists, scholars, and collectors.

Anju Poddar, author & art collector

Jagdish Mittal ji was an iconic figure, a beacon of knowledge, and an embodiment of artistic passion. With aesthetic eyes and keen perception, he had the rare ability to discern and share the minutest details of art, elevating everything he touched to a sublime level. His unparalleled understanding of miniature paintings and his contributions to the art world made him a towering figure in the cultural heritage of India.

The Kamla Jagdish Museum, which he so lovingly curated, stands as a testament to his lifelong dedication to art. It is truly one of a kind, unmatched in its superlative quality and depth. His books are a treasure trove of information, offering insights that only someone of his profound expertise could provide.

They will remain a guiding light for generations to come. I feel deeply privileged to have attended his seminars, to have sat beside him as he unveiled the stories behind paintings, and to have experienced his wisdom firsthand. Those moments remain etched in my memory, an unbelievable gift. It was an honour to receive his blessings on his 100th birthday, a milestone that celebrated not just his life but the immeasurable impact he had on the world of art.

I was eagerly awaiting his next book, which I am certain would have been yet another masterpiece. Jagdish Mittal ji’s life was a shining example of purpose and passion, and having spent time with him made my own life more meaningful. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us.

Rekha Lahoti, director, Kalakriti Art Gallery

Even though he did live a long and fulfilling life, the loss is immense for the entire art fraternity. He was like a father figure to us. We called him Mittal sahab with all the advice and guidance he used to share with us while we opened Kalakriti Art Gallery or when we launched Krishnakriti Foundation.

Jayawant Naidu, musician and founder of Parichay Arts Foundation

He was an international Icon in the field of art. He would always talk about his Shantiniketan days and also how he could slowly acquire the priceless collection over a span of many years. He would always acknowledge the contribution of his wife Kamla Mittal in helping him in difficult times. He loved the folk arts and classical arts of India. He yearned to set up a permanent museum of International standards for the collection. But alas!

Dr Avani Rao Gandra, founder, Icon Art Gallery

A towering figure in the world of art and a true custodian of India’s cultural heritage. I had the privilege of meeting him during my PhD research days, and I will always cherish the respect, kindness, and encouragement he extended to every aspiring art student. Later as an art critic, artist and as a founder of a gallery, he was a guiding force, a go to person for every kind of advice. We knew he had the right and honest answer for our queries.

Bolgum Nagesh Goud, Artist

What a legendary art collector, connoisseur, and cultural visionary Padma Shri Jagdish Mittal ji was! His tireless efforts to preserve and promote Indian art have left an indelible mark on the cultural heritage of Hyderabad and our nation. His unparalleled dedication, profound knowledge, and passion will continue to inspire countless individuals and generations to appreciate the richness of Indian art and tradition, showcased so beautifully at his museum. My association with him was truly remarkable. Whenever we met, our conversations ranged from art-related topics to general issues like cinema, the lifestyles of artists, and their studios.

Lakshmi Nambiar, founder and art director, Srishti Art Gallery

He was a visionary whose life was dedicated to preserving and celebrating Indian art. His profound knowledge, generosity, and passion for cultural heritage shaped countless lives, including my own.

In 2014, after I took over Srishti Art Gallery following my mother’s passing, Mr Mittal became more than a mentor to me — he took on the role of a grandfather. I fondly called him Thatha (grandfather in Telugu), a reflection of the deep bond we shared. His encouragement and wisdom guided me through a time of personal and professional transition, giving me the confidence to navigate the intricate world of art.

The Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum of Indian Art stands as a testament to his unparalleled vision and dedication. His contributions were recognised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the world’s leading museum, which held a symposium in his honour.

A painting from his collection, A Parrot Perched on a Mango Tree, became the face of the exhibition Sultans of Deccan India, adorning buses and hoardings across New York City — a moment that celebrated his extraordinary legacy on the global stage. He was a great man, the kind you don’t see anymore. While he lived a remarkable 100 years, no one can ever replace him. His life, marked by passion, dedication, and boundless generosity, will continue to inspire future generations to cherish and preserve the cultural heritage he so lovingly safeguarded.

— Story by Reshmi Chakravorty