Channapatna Toys: A heritage handicraft from Karnataka

Channapatna toys, often referred to as the 'Land of Toys', originate from the town of Channapatna in Karnataka, India. This vibrant craft, recognised for its eco-friendly approach and aesthetic appeal, holds a significant place in India's handicraft heritage.
The making of Channapatna toys is a meticulous process that blends tradition with precision. These toys are crafted from sustainable and locally available wood, primarily Wrightia tinctoria (ivory wood), chosen for its softness and workability. The process begins with cutting and seasoning the wood to prevent cracks or warping.
The seasoned wood is then shaped using traditional lathes. Artisans employ the age-old technique of lac-turnery, where lac, a natural resin, is melted and applied to the rotating wood. Vegetable dyes are used to colour the toys, ensuring they are non-toxic and safe for children. The toys are polished to achieve a glossy finish, enhancing their visual appeal.
Channapatna toys are known for their simplicity, vibrant colours, and smooth finish. The lac-turnery technique, a hallmark of the craft, involves heating lac and applying it with a stick while the wood spins on the lathe. This method allows artisans to achieve intricate detailing and a seamless finish.
The designs of Channapatna toys range from traditional figurines and animals to modern educational toys and utility items like pen stands and jewellery boxes. The toys are characterised by their minimalistic yet expressive aesthetic.
Channapatna toys exemplify eco-friendly craftsmanship. Their use of biodegradable materials and natural dyes aligns with sustainable practices. This commitment to sustainability, coupled with their cultural significance, has earned Channapatna toys a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
Despite their charm, Channapatna toys have faced challenges like dwindling artisan numbers and competition from mass-produced toys. However, initiatives by the government, NGOs, and design studios have revitalised this craft, ensuring its survival and global appeal.