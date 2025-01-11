Channapatna Toys: A heritage handicraft from Karnataka

Channapatna toys, often referred to as the 'Land of Toys', originate from the town of Channapatna in Karnataka, India. This vibrant craft, recognised for its eco-friendly approach and aesthetic appeal, holds a significant place in India's handicraft heritage.

The making of Channapatna toys is a meticulous process that blends tradition with precision. These toys are crafted from sustainable and locally available wood, primarily Wrightia tinctoria (ivory wood), chosen for its softness and workability. The process begins with cutting and seasoning the wood to prevent cracks or warping.

The seasoned wood is then shaped using traditional lathes. Artisans employ the age-old technique of lac-turnery, where lac, a natural resin, is melted and applied to the rotating wood. Vegetable dyes are used to colour the toys, ensuring they are non-toxic and safe for children. The toys are polished to achieve a glossy finish, enhancing their visual appeal.