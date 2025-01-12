Discover the folk art of clay doll making from Krishnanagar

Walking through the Kolkata markets, community fairs, and festivals if you have stopped seeing a vibrant basket full of artistic clay dolls and objects, they may have come from Krishnanagar. This indigenous doll-making art form dates back almost two centuries and with only 500 houses involved today, it is slowly getting wiped out. Indulge brings it to the spotlight, through a chat with independent artist and Bengal State Awardee Satyajit Pal, who recently conducted a workshop at the AMI Arts Festival at Kolkata Centre for Creativity.

He recalls, “From what I have heard, Ishwar Jadunath Pal and Bakreswar Pal had crafted a dead cow which was left in the fields and attracted vultures and eagles. This was shown to a visiting English official back then who was pleased and awarded the artists which led to a global recognition of this art form.” Other artists and their families who spearheaded the craft included Pashupati Pal, National award winner Biren Chandra Pal, Subir Pal, and Ganesh Chandra Pal among others.