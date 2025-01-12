Discover the folk art of clay doll making from Krishnanagar

Walking through the Kolkata markets, community fairs, and festivals if you have stopped seeing a vibrant basket full of artistic clay dolls and objects, they may have come from Krishnanagar. This indigenous doll-making art form dates back almost two centuries and with only 500 houses involved today, it is slowly getting wiped out. Indulge brings it to the spotlight, through a chat with independent artist and Bengal State Awardee Satyajit Pal, who recently conducted a workshop at the AMI Arts Festival at Kolkata Centre for Creativity.
He recalls, “From what I have heard, Ishwar Jadunath Pal and Bakreswar Pal had crafted a dead cow which was left in the fields and attracted vultures and eagles. This was shown to a visiting English official back then who was pleased and awarded the artists which led to a global recognition of this art form.” Other artists and their families who spearheaded the craft included Pashupati Pal, National award winner Biren Chandra Pal, Subir Pal, and Ganesh Chandra Pal among others.
Talking about how closely this art dwells with nature he states, “We use the famous clay from Ghurni, Krishnanagar, Nadia. We collect it from the banks of Jalangi River which flows through the district. We process it by drying it in the sun, cleaning it, and then mould it. We have to work in tandem with nature as every process depends on natural factors.”
A look at these dolls and one would find figurines reflecting the daily activities of the people. “Back in the day, it was the observation of the ruralscape that inspired the dolls say Baul music, farmers working in the fields, vegetable sellers, etc. This tradition continues even today.”
Pal who observed his father and grandfather from a young age automatically got seeped into the cultural fabric of doll-making. Having received the Bengal State Award twice for a Kathakali dancer in 2017 and Kaliadaman in 2023, he spills light into the future of this art form, “It is getting lost, and due to that its demand is also rising. However, even if we work throughout the year, we are not able to deliver because we are short of hands as the newer generation is not getting involved in the practice. I want the new generation to learn it so that the art form is not lost. There is enjoyment, respect, and money here.”