Remarkable street art installations from around the world

Street art, a dynamic and evolving form of artistic expression, has transformed urban landscapes across the globe, turning ordinary walls, alleyways and public spaces into vibrant canvases. This art form often reflects the culture, history and spirit of the communities it inhabits, making it both a visual delight and a powerful narrative tool.

One of the most striking aspects of street art is its ability to challenge conventional ideas of art and bring creativity into the public sphere. In cities like Berlin, the remnants of the Berlin Wall have become a symbol of freedom and artistic resilience. Artists from all over the world have contributed to the murals, transforming a structure once associated with division into an emblem of unity and hope. The East Side Gallery, in particular, showcases politically charged and emotionally evocative works, blending artistry with history.

In Brazil, São Paulo's vibrant neighbourhoods pulse with street art, reflecting the energy and diversity of its people. Graffiti in this city transcends aesthetics, often serving as a commentary on social and political issues. Local artists like Eduardo Kobra have gained international acclaim for their large-scale, colourful murals that celebrate cultural icons and human connection. These works transform the chaotic streets into open-air museums, inviting onlookers to pause and reflect.