This Chennai photo expo showcases Chettinad's forgotten histories

Sebastian Cortés, a fashion, travel and lifestyle photographer who moved to India two decades ago, has embarked on a new project, Time Present Time Past. This series, which earlier featured the architectural marvels of Sidhpur and Puducherry, delves into the heart of Chettinad this time around, a region rich in history, capturing its fading legacies and forgotten stories.

Cortés, drawn to places that have fallen off the map, finds a parallel between Chettinad and abandoned mining towns or forgotten Italian cities. He sees the region as a reflection on time's passage and the impact of modernity.

Influenced by his Italian heritage and the works of photographers like Walker Evans and Luigi Ghirri, Cortés's photographs are imbued with a sense of loss and a keen eye for detail. He explores the interplay of past and present within the decaying grandeur of Chettinad's architecture, questioning the stories hidden within each room and the lives once lived within its walls.

Cortés's work transcends mere documentation. By focusing on fragments and traces of the past, he transforms these remnants into poignant reminders of what once was. His photographs, saturated with detail and imbued with a sense of melancholy, invite viewers to contemplate the fleeting nature of time and the enduring power of history.

Entry free. The photographs are on display till January 17 at The Folly, Amethyst.