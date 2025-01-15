Mikael Genberg’s Moonhouse, a symbol of art and imagination, is set to become a lunar landmark

A miniature red house, created by Swedish artist Mikael Genberg, is set to embark on a unique journey to the moon this week, marking the culmination of a dream two decades in the making.

The Moonhouse, a scaled-down replica of a traditional Swedish home, will be launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral at 1:11 a.m. (0611 GMT) on Wednesday. The tiny house will travel on a Japanese lunar lander operated by ispace, with plans to deploy it onto the moon’s surface in approximately four months.

This unconventional art project, both whimsical and poetic, has been a long-held vision for Genberg. “It was a crazy, maybe idiotic, but at the same time, really poetic thought to put a red house with white corners on the surface of the moon,” Genberg shared in a Facebook video.

The Moonhouse measures just 12 centimetres long, 8 centimetres wide, and 10 centimetres tall. Crafted from aluminium and coated with a specialised space-certified paint, the model is designed to withstand the harsh conditions of space. Genberg, currently in Florida to witness the launch in person, expressed his excitement: “It’s small on this planet, but it will be big on the moon — there’s nothing like that in space.”

The artist’s desire to place the house on the moon has evolved over 25 years. Previously, the Moonhouse has been displayed in a range of locations, from treetops and underwater installations to iconic landmarks like the Great Wall of China. It even accompanied Sweden’s first astronaut, Christer Fuglesang, to the International Space Station.

The current lunar mission is the result of years of planning and contributions from approximately 70 individuals who collectively donated between 7 million and 10 million Swedish kronor (£500,000 - £750,000) to the project. These funds cover the cost of creating the model, securing its journey to the moon, and collaborating with ispace’s lunar rover, Tenacious.

Once Tenacious lands on the lunar surface, the rover will release the Moonhouse, capture images of it in situ, and leave it standing as a silent testament to human creativity. “It should release the house, take some pictures, and leave it alone standing there for thousands and thousands and maybe millions of years,” said Genberg.

While some might question the purpose of the Moonhouse, Genberg’s vision is clear. “What’s the purpose? It’s art,” he stated. For him, the project symbolises the intersection of imagination, humanity’s expanding presence in space, and a distinctly Swedish cultural identity.

Julien-Alexandre Lamamy, CEO of ispace Europe, echoed this sentiment, saying, “The vision of the artwork merges with our own: to expand our planet and future, and to extend the sphere of human life into space.”

The Moonhouse project also demonstrates the power of collaboration and community. The donations and support that made this dream possible highlight a shared enthusiasm for exploring uncharted territories — both physical and artistic.

As the Falcon 9 rocket prepares for liftoff, anticipation builds for the arrival of the Moonhouse on the moon. This quirky yet deeply meaningful project is poised to leave its mark not just on the lunar surface, but on the collective imagination of those inspired by art, exploration, and the possibilities of the future.

For Mikael Genberg, this mission represents the realisation of a seemingly far-fetched dream. With its vibrant red walls and white-trimmed corners, the Moonhouse will stand as a symbol of human ingenuity and the enduring connection between art and space exploration.

As we await its successful landing, the Moonhouse reminds us of the profound ways art can transcend boundaries, inspiring a sense of wonder both on Earth and beyond.