Artist Viraj Khanna replicates the art of khakha on paper
Artist Viraj Khanna, known for his exquisite embroidered artworks and thought-provoking sculptures, has for the first time experimented with painting on paper, and that too with a twist. The talented artist has tried to bring to life the art of khakha, used for weaving, on paper. He is all ready to exhibit the same at the upcoming India Art Fair and he takes us through the same.
You have chosen a medium that no one else ever tried. Tell us how you went through the whole process.
A khakha is the tracing paper with needle holes that is used in the embroidery process. Oil and powder are generally used to create marks on the fabric, which is meant to be embroidered. The oil mixed with powder seeps through the needle holes on the khakha to create these marks. Every time I embroider something for my art, I save the khakas and keep them aside. I have spent a lot of time thinking about what to do with them once they are used. With clothes, we can always reuse them for further production later. With my art, I make only one-of-a-kind pieces and therefore the khakhas cannot be used again. I was just lost in thought one day and got the idea to paint using the khakha. I wanted to see what would happen if I would seep paint through the needle holes.
How long did it take for you to complete each painting?
It is a tedious process because there are too many failed attempts. Most of the time, the result is not what I am looking for and I have to restart the painting. I’ve gone through a full drawing book a day sometimes without any success. If there is a failed attempt, I have to wash the khakha so that it can be re-used. When I started washing the khakha, I realised that the washed look was always different depending on how long I let the acrylic paint sit on the khakha….This has also been introduced in the practice. Some khakha collages have a washed look and some have a stained/scratched look.
What are the mediums you have used for these paintings?
Most of the works are on paper as of now. Eventually, I will work on canvas and other materials too. The work is also about people, about their personalities and it is linked to my earlier practice. The images we share on social media depict a sort of perfect life, which is usually very far from reality. We live in a world where we are represented by an ‘image’. The khakha paintings help me reflect on this.
You have always tried out new and fresh ideas— be it sculptures, installations or embroidery art. What stokes your imagination?
While I was experimenting with khakhas, I kept getting more and more fascinated by the results. This led me to experiment vastly with this new tool. I did various experiments, which led to different outcomes—from the fluidity of the paint to the dampness of the paper. The amount of water I applied to the paper also changed the way in which the acrylic moved across the paper. The current works are a result of hundreds of experiments. The practice is always evolving. Every time I try something, there is a new idea to experiment with and take forward. I have no idea where this will go. I think of my practice just like life. I am always figuring things out rather than assuming I have figured something out. This thought also takes the pressure off me. What I create and show then becomes about the journey rather than the outcome. Khakha paintings also made me think about Andy Warhol’s practice of making art more industrial. He would mass produce screen prints in his studio, which was called The Factory. When I use the same khakha to make multiple imprints, it reminds me of his screen printing. One thing I want to mention is that none of the imprints using the khakha can ever be the same. Even if I want to wash it and re-use it, there is always residual acrylic stuck to the needle holes which are therefore partially blocked. The eventual seeping of paint will be thus different.
Apart from Delhi, where else are you planning to showcase this khakha range?
I am showcasing my collection with Kalakriti art gallery in Hyderabad.
What is the next project in store?
I am planning to show some imprints in sequences of four. This will show how the same khakha is creating marks on paper but there is always a different natural outcome due to the nature of the process.