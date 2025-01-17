Artist Viraj Khanna replicates the art of khakha on paper

A

While I was experimenting with khakhas, I kept getting more and more fascinated by the results. This led me to experiment vastly with this new tool. I did various experiments, which led to different outcomes—from the fluidity of the paint to the dampness of the paper. The amount of water I applied to the paper also changed the way in which the acrylic moved across the paper. The current works are a result of hundreds of experiments. The practice is always evolving. Every time I try something, there is a new idea to experiment with and take forward. I have no idea where this will go. I think of my practice just like life. I am always figuring things out rather than assuming I have figured something out. This thought also takes the pressure off me. What I create and show then becomes about the journey rather than the outcome. Khakha paintings also made me think about Andy Warhol’s practice of making art more industrial. He would mass produce screen prints in his studio, which was called The Factory. When I use the same khakha to make multiple imprints, it reminds me of his screen printing. One thing I want to mention is that none of the imprints using the khakha can ever be the same. Even if I want to wash it and re-use it, there is always residual acrylic stuck to the needle holes which are therefore partially blocked. The eventual seeping of paint will be thus different.