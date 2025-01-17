This exhibition in Hyderabad brings forth the fluidity of perceptions

Art is a powerful medium that bridges the gap between imagination and reality, offering a space where both can be explored, redefined, and transformed. AM Murali’s solo show, Between Realms, challenges traditional boundaries, inviting viewers to step into the in-between spaces where these two realms converge. His creations provide an opportunity to navigate the fluid boundaries of perception, provoking introspection and offering a journey into the subconscious.

The title Between Realms encapsulates the artist’s fascination with transitional spaces — those blurred, undefined states. “I’m not a painter who focuses on social concepts. Instead, the places I depict are the ones I truly live in — the ones that come to me naturally. I express them through a visual language that connects with others, allowing them to find their own place within the space I create,” AM Murali explains. His work becomes a dynamic ‘plot’ for viewers to interpret, encouraging an open-ended dialogue that respects the individuality of each perspective.

Murali’s artistic theme focuses on the relationship between reality and perception. “My art is rooted in the landscape genre, but the landscapes I create are not tied to any specific location, place, or even planet. They are not something that can be mapped or identified in a traditional sense. Instead, they are imagined spaces — worlds that exist purely in the realm of the mind’s eye,” he explains. This approach invites viewers to explore their subconscious and challenge the distinction between what is real and what is imagined.

A significant inspiration for Murali is the Tangram, the Chinese puzzle made of geometric shapes. “Many of the pieces in this show originate from formal geometric figures, which I transform into indirectly readable images. They aren’t straightforward depictions where you can immediately say, ‘This is a man’ or ‘This is a woman.’ Instead, they invite interpretation and exploration,” he says. This method strikes a delicate balance between mystery and clarity, creating works that evoke emotion without being explicitly defined.