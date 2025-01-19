Philosopher of light and metal

For Rana Begum, it was Istanbul. In 2019, when she was in the city as part of an international residency programme, the artist found gazing out of her window and absorbing the sights and sounds of the ancient Turkish city captivating.

“The city is full of minarets and domes. They glisten against the skyline, adding shadows and curves that danced gracefully with the light,” recalls the Bangladesh-born, British artist. She lives in Stoke Newington, London, sharing a home with her partner and occasional collaborator Steve Webb and her two children. At the residency, Begum opted to work in a lamp-making workshop.

“The shapes I saw there reminded me of the minarets and domes of Istanbul. I always find the ephemeral nature of light fascinating,” says Begum. Her works are on display at Jhaveri Contemporary in Mumbai, after a gap of five years.

“What makes the current exhibition significant is the presentation of her new body of work, which while marking a departure from her previous show at the gallery in 2019, continues to embody the artist’s core concerns—the dynamic interplay of light, colour and form,” shares Priya Jhaveri, who founded Jhaveri Contemporary along with her sister Amrita in 2010.

The untitled show’s opening work is cryptically named No. 974 (2019-20)—typical of the artist who prefers to number her artworks instead of giving them titles. A wall adorned with a series of meditative domes is the first thing that catches the eye of visitors who step into the gallery.