Artist Jayasri Burman’s ongoing solo art exhibition in New Delhi takes you to the world of cowries and shells under the stars

Jayasri Burman’s latest solo exhibition at the Art Alive Gallery takes the viewers on an enchanting voyage around the shores with cowries and shells forming major elements in each artwork. Titled, The Whisper of Water, The Song of Stars, the exhibition promises to reflect cultural associations and celebrates the beauty and diverse motifs of the world.
In her own words, Jayasri explains the essence of her artworks, “The notable shift in my visual language is a result of my journey with spirituality and bhakti. The impressions that I have carried within myself since childhood have taken shape in my works; through the motif of shells and cowries evident in my recent works, I wished to explore the subtle nuances of the unconscious while remaining true to contemporary issues.”
Complete with drawing relation between the stars and the water bodies, enchanting landscapes, and vibrant colours, the artworks in the exhibition retains Burman’s traditional practice of art while merging it with modern techniques for a newer and contemporary audience. Each piece is fragile storytelling with its own narrative inspired by age-old tales and combined with Burman’s personal explorations of spirituality.
What: The Whisper of Water, The Song of Stars
Where: Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi
When: till February 28, 2025