Lost & found

With Partition, a border was cut through schools, and homes in villages and cities of India, unleashing terror and macabre violence that had left millions dead and even more displaced. Decades later, its agonising memories lingers, as its impact silently echoes through generations.

Veteran artist Seema Kholi chronicles a similar tale in her ongoing exhibition ‘Khula Aasman’, for which she draws from family archives and material legacies to reimagine the memory of her ancestral home in Pind Dadan Khan, now in Pakistan. In this work, the artist offers a peek into her deeply personal history, in contrast to her previous work that delved into mythology and philosophy.

“While the work is deeply personal, it resonates with everybody as they are about shared societal or cultural traumas,” she says. “I’m the first generation after Partition. Growing up like many children of that era, my childhood was filled with stories from my parents and relatives about that traumatic period. Yet, it was often the unspoken moments, the heavy silences, that spoke the loudest. These memories, both told and untold, have shaped the foundation of my work.”

Hung on the walls of two venues, the Dara Shikoh Library at Ambedkar University and the Seema Kohli Studio in Okhla, the exhibition showcases a range of mixed-media works that explore the impermanence of all belongings.