Artist Aparna Bidasaria’s latest exhibition in Mumbai bares her soul through her landscape paintings

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant and colourful world of visual artist Aparna Bidasaria’s latest art exhibition at the Snowball Studios in Mumbai. The two-day exhibition showcases a total of 14 paintings which takes the visitor through a landscape of colours and nature combined with philosophy. Titled MADAMAST, the exhibition goes beyond artistic ventures where the audiences are given a glimpse of the artist’s spiritual escapades through her works. Each canvas resonates the sky, rivers, flowers, fields and echoes the timeless melodies of Nature.