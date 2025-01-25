Italian artist Giovanna Caruso, known for her eclectic artworks, unveils her life diary in her latest exhibition
“We are all part of a big soup, connected and mixed together to create something extraordinary,” says Giovanna Caruso, an Italian artist whose latest exhibition was recently inaugurated by the Consulate of Italy At Taj Bengal, Kolkata. A self-described nomadic artist, Giovanna’s journey began in 1983 when she first set foot in India. Since then, her vibrant works—rich with the essence of Asia, personal encounters, and her love for food—have captivated audiences worldwide. We caught up with Giovanna to delve into the inspiration behind her art, her love for crowds, and what she hopes viewers take away from her colourful creations.
Your exhibition feels deeply personal. Can you tell us about its theme and inspiration?
There’s no singular theme; it’s a diary of my life. Each piece reflects my travels, activities, and the places I’ve lived in. You’ll find art, people, landscapes, and even food because I adore cooking. Cooking is my passion, and I enjoy blending it into my work—it feels natural to me.
Are there any pieces in this exhibition that hold special meaning to you?
It’s hard to choose, I love all my paintings. If I start a piece and don’t feel happy with it, I stop. I never frame or exhibit something I’m not proud of. So, if you see a painting in this exhibition, it’s because I truly love it.
You’ve spoken about your love for the crowds in Asia. What draws you to them?
I adore the vibrancy. People often find crowds overwhelming, but I see them as alive and full of stories. I take countless photos—of shops, streets, tiny details—and these moments inspire my work. To me, crowds are relaxing, even if others think I’m crazy for saying that.
When did you first start painting?
Art has always been a part of me since my childhood. I attended art school and later became a teacher. But teaching didn’t leave me much time for my art. So, I retired, and in 1983, I came to India. From the moment I arrived, I felt like this was my place.
Your works often include playful local elements. How do you decide what to incorporate?
I take hundreds of photos of people, flowers, and basically anything that catches my eye. Then, I start building compositions, deciding what to make the main subject and what contrasts or complements it. I like creating something crazy, something unexpected. That’s my style!
What emotion or message do you hope viewers take from your paintings?
I want people to see that we are all connected, like ingredients in a giant soup. If we live together and help each other, this soup—our world—will be delicious. I study religions too, and they all teach us this unity. Life is a mix, and that’s the beauty of it.