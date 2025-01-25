This art exhibition in Mumbai is a celebration of fibre art and visionary artists

Founded by Gayatri Khanna in 2024, Milaaya Art Gallery is dedicated to preserving the timeless craft of embroidery while reimagining it as a fibre art form.

The exhibition will feature works by four contemporary artists and they have created new artworks, exclusively for the medium of fibre art. The illustrious artists whose artworks will be featured are:

Nikhil Chopra (Goa, India): In his artwork showcasing Gulmarg, he draws upon its pastoral beauty as both a site of memory and a space of possibility. The landscape comes to life with the rich textures of cotton and silk threads, skillfully applied using a variety of techniques.

Ranbir Kaleka (New Delhi, India): An acclaimed multimedia artist, Kaleka's surreal narratives often centres around themes of animals, sexuality, tradition and cultural complexities. His work explores ecological vulnerability through hauntingly poetic embroidery, blending storytelling with intricate craftsmanship.