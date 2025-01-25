This art exhibition in Mumbai is a celebration of fibre art and visionary artists
Milaaya Art Gallery is proud to announce the preview of Terra: Unravelling the Earth’s Story in Embroidery, a ground-breaking group exhibition showcasing fibre art featuring Nikhil Chopra, Ranbir Kaleka, Manjunath Kamath, and Shaurya Kumar. The exhibition which has been brought to life by hand embroidery artisans will be hosted at the gallery in the heart of South Mumbai, Kemp’s Corner.
Curated by Dr Arshiya Lokhandwala, Terra explores the concept of Earth as both a physical and symbolic entity. Using the tactile intimacy of fibres, the featured works present layered narratives of ecological fragility, cultural interconnectedness, and the intricate interdependencies of nature. This exhibition is further enriched by the collaboration of Nikhil Chopra, a celebrated artist, and curator of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Chopra brings his unique vision and commitment to this innovative medium through collaboration.
Founded by Gayatri Khanna in 2024, Milaaya Art Gallery is dedicated to preserving the timeless craft of embroidery while reimagining it as a fibre art form.
The exhibition will feature works by four contemporary artists and they have created new artworks, exclusively for the medium of fibre art. The illustrious artists whose artworks will be featured are:
Nikhil Chopra (Goa, India): In his artwork showcasing Gulmarg, he draws upon its pastoral beauty as both a site of memory and a space of possibility. The landscape comes to life with the rich textures of cotton and silk threads, skillfully applied using a variety of techniques.
Ranbir Kaleka (New Delhi, India): An acclaimed multimedia artist, Kaleka's surreal narratives often centres around themes of animals, sexuality, tradition and cultural complexities. His work explores ecological vulnerability through hauntingly poetic embroidery, blending storytelling with intricate craftsmanship.
Manjunath Kamath (New Delhi, India): Kamath's art centres on fragmented cultural symbols, combining human forms, geometric patterns, and ornamental motifs into a mosaic-like aesthetic that invites viewers to piece together a narrative. A variety of embroidery techniques infuse this artwork with life and texture.
Shaurya Kumar (Chicago, USA): Kumar’s works breathe life into forgotten objects and histories, evoking dialogues that traverse time and space. His artworks focus on the irreversible impact of human activity on natural landscapes. French knots and an array of intricate micro-stitches are meticulously crafted to translate the fragmented essence of the artwork into embroidery.
Each artist activates embroidery as a conceptual tool, bridging craft and contemporary art to reframe traditional forms into urgent ecological critiques. Ranbir Kaleka's poetic explorations, Nikhil Chopra's performative interventions, Manjunath Kamat's layered allegories, Shaurya Kumar's deconstructed landscapes collectively evoke a multiplicity of responses to the environmental crisis.
When: January 29, 5 to 9 pm
Where: 2nd Floor, White hall Building, August Kranti Rd, Grant Road West, Kemps Corner, Malabar Hill, Mumbai