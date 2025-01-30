Amitabh Sengupta’s ‘Odyssey’ brings six decades of art to Bikaner House

Renowned artist Amitabh Sengupta is set to present Odyssey, a new exhibition at Bikaner House, New Delhi, from January 31 to February 12, 2025. Spanning six decades, his art blends European modernism with Indian cross-cultural influences, creating striking abstract and figurative works.

The exhibition will feature 30 handpicked pieces from his retrospective at the Birla Academy of Fine Arts, Kolkata, last year. Among them, Banadevi and Banadevta stand out– two large canvases merging mythology with abstraction, highlighting Amitabh’s signature style. His artistic journey began at École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, where he studied from 1966 to 1969. He later exhibited widely across Paris, Lagos, New York, London and Tokyo. His time in Nigeria introduced African cultural motifs into his abstract style, while his return to India in the 1990s saw him gain prominence with solo exhibitions at top galleries, including Jehangir Art Gallery and Birla Academy of Art & Culture.

The exhibition will conclude with the launch of his book on February 8, at Kalamkar, Bikaner House. Published by Artworld, the book traces his six-decade career through essays and illustrations, with the launch event hosted by architect and fashion designer Meera Ali. Odyssey offers a rare glimpse into Amitabh’s evolving artistry, making it a must-visit for art enthusiasts.