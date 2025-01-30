This lecture in Bengaluru brings forth different perspectives on India's cultural heritage

Veteran art historian, author, photographer and cultural anthropologist Dr Stephen P. Huyler is set to deliver an artfully illustrated lecture at the Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru. Dr Stephen, with the help of a selection of exhibitions, films and books, aims to make listeners reflect on the cultural heritage and creative processes of India.

This presentation at MAP also highlights the release of Dr Stephen's book Transformed by India. Arriving in India as a young man of 20, Dr Stephen felt a connection with the land and spent a good chunk of his life travelling the country extensively. Throughout 52 years of his annual travels, Dr Stephen conducted field research that allowed him to observe and document visual cultures that otherwise go unnoticed. His book, which is a memoir, is a collection of his experiences and memories worth half a century.

Dr Stephen's presentation, which promises to be an enriching one, is set to take place at the Mazumdar-Shaw auditorium, First Floor at the Museum of Art and Photography from 6:30 PM. Entry to the event is free with no registration fee required.

Entry free. January 30, 6.30 pm. Museum of Art and Photography, Kasturba Road, Bengaluru