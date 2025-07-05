Indian-American artist Sanjukta Mitra debuts in India with her solo exhibition

Bengaluru will host an engaging debut solo show by Minneapolis–based visual artist Sanjukta Mitra, showcasing her widely renowned work in India for the first time. Spiritus opens on July 6 2025 at the Hilton Bengaluru, Embassy Manyata Business Park, Innovate1 Level G from 2–6 pm.

All you need to know about the artist

Sanjukta’s story is as fascinating as her paintings. A retired data scientist, she made a switch from algorithms to oil paints, a move that resulted in a successful art career across continents. Spiritus aims to be no ordinary art exhibition but a visual sanctuary that interweaves Indian and Greco–Roman mythology with a modern, meditative gaze. Spectators can expect an intensely personal and symbolic treatment of divinity, healing and wholeness through her emotionally charged paintings.

Having already presented her work at juried shows throughout the US and now on display at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, Sanjukta Mitra’s visit to Bengaluru is promising. With her specific talent for fusing cultural storytelling with storytelling of transformation and the divine and incorporating her Indian heritage as well as global experiences, Spiritus is an event not to be missed.