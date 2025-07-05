Japan on edge as manga megaquake prophecy sparks ongoing panic

As Mount Shinmoedake in southern Japan roared to life on July 2, spewing ash and anxiety across parts of Kyushu, panic gripped the nation. All because of a chilling prophecy buried in a decades-old manga.

Manga artist Ryo Tatsuki warned of a devastating event expected to hit Japan on July 5, 2025

Ryo Tatsuki, a manga artist and self-proclaimed psychic, is often likened to Bulgaria’s Baba Vanga. Her series, The Future I Saw, has drawn attention over the years for predictions that some claim came true—such as the deaths of Freddie Mercury and Princess Diana, the COVID-19 pandemic, and eerily, a 1999 forecast of a “great disaster” in March 2011, the same month a massive earthquake and tsunami devastated Fukushima.

Her latest unsettling prophecy, which resurfaced as the date approached, warned of a “megaquake” (magnitude 8.0 or higher) to hit Japan on July 5, 2025, at precisely 4:18 a.m, something that has not occured yet.

However, the Shinmoedake eruption, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. JST, was one of the volcano’s most powerful outbursts in years.

Volcanic ash darkened skies over Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, forcing local authorities to issue alerts. But for many Japanese citizens and social media users alike, the eruption seemed to signal something far more ominous.

Adding to the anxiety is a real and worrying uptick in seismic activity.

Since June 21, 2025, more than 1,031 earthquakes have rattled the Tokara island chain in southern Japan. The tremors, ranging in strength and frequency, have kept residents on edge.

Official data recorded 183 quakes on June 23, a temporary drop to 15–16 daily quakes on June 26–27. Another spike with 98 quakes on June 29 and 62 on June 30 was also noted.

As the predicted time of 4:18 a.m. on July 5 came and went without incident, Japanese netizens flooded platforms with a mix of relief and ongoing anxiety

One viral post read:

“A manga artist predicted that a massive earthquake would hit Japan at 4:18 a.m. on July 5th and Japan would be destroyed. It’s now 4:30 a.m. in Japan and nothing has happened.”

Despite the false alarm, the alignment of an actual volcanic eruption, ongoing seismic activity, and the exact prediction date only amplified public unease.

Ryo herself responded through her publisher, stating that she is not a prophet.