Exploring life's fragility through art: Aditi Maithreya's Ichigo Ichie exhibition in Chennai

We live in uncertain times. With each passing day, we learn about the frailty of life and why we must make the most of our time here, says artist Aditi Maithreya, who has conceptualised the art of cherishing every moment into her artworks. Aditi, who is also the director of Phoenix Company, a Chennai-based cruelty-free design and merchandising company, is showcasing her artworks in the city. Named Ichigo Ichie: One Lifetime, One Meeting, the exhibition consists of two of Aditi’s art collection; Ikigai and Play ‘Pause’.
Both the collections seek to steer us on to the path of self-transformation and awareness, says Aditi.
Explaining the concept in detail, Aditi says, “Ikigai features 12 Japanese concepts of life seen through an Indian artist’s lens.” Through thought-provoking illustrations, the series seeks to capture the depth of these concepts in a simple yet perceptive way. It is an explorative project that brings together two cultures through the medium of digital art.
Meanwhile, Play ‘Pause’ features 12 reasons to pause and play the song of life. With music as a metaphor, the series uses witty wordplay to convey a message on mindfulness and self-awareness. The series conveys this idea through thoughtfully made hand-painted acrylic paintings.
“Each painting showcases how a routine act carried out with intent and awareness can lend us a whole new experience. Much like famed composer Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, which features musical pieces for each season, the paintings and their colour palette in this collection are placed according to the seasons,” Aditi says.
The exhibition is rooted in the evocative Japanese concept of Ichigo Ichie, meaning ‘one lifetime, one meeting.’ It’s a gentle reminder that every moment is unrepeatable and must be fully embraced. “Even something as routine as a morning cup of tea is never quite the same—its flavour, our mood, the surroundings, all shift subtly each day,” she reflects. This realisation, anchored in the essence of mindful living, forms the heartbeat of her body of work.
Drawing from her background as a theosophist and her introspective journey, Aditi turns to art as a way to dwell deeper on the present moment. Her process, she explains, is “fluid and explorative,” merging a passion for both writing and visual storytelling. The works presented in this collection are layered with personal observations and influences — from poetry, dance, and nature to the textured beauty of architecture and history. Several paintings even stem from photographs she’s taken during her travels, transforming memory into visual metaphor.
“My hope is to create art that lingers in the mind — pieces that move people, make them pause, and perhaps remember something of their own,” Aditi shares. For her, art is more than an aesthetic pursuit; it’s a quiet but powerful tool for encouraging reflection and sparking positive change.
On till July 19. 10 am to 6 pm. (Closed on Tuesdays). At Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, ECR.
Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @Appurvaa_