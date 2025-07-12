Exploring life's fragility through art: Aditi Maithreya's Ichigo Ichie exhibition in Chennai

We live in uncertain times. With each passing day, we learn about the frailty of life and why we must make the most of our time here, says artist Aditi Maithreya, who has conceptualised the art of cherishing every moment into her artworks. Aditi, who is also the director of Phoenix Company, a Chennai-based cruelty-free design and merchandising company, is showcasing her artworks in the city. Named Ichigo Ichie: One Lifetime, One Meeting, the exhibition consists of two of Aditi’s art collection; Ikigai and Play ‘Pause’.

Aditi Maithreya on her art collections

Both the collections seek to steer us on to the path of self-transformation and awareness, says Aditi.

Explaining the concept in detail, Aditi says, “Ikigai features 12 Japanese concepts of life seen through an Indian artist’s lens.” Through thought-provoking illustrations, the series seeks to capture the depth of these concepts in a simple yet perceptive way. It is an explorative project that brings together two cultures through the medium of digital art.