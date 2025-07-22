How artist Jagmohan Bangani reimagines the Agnihotra Mantra as a contemporary visual hymn

A

Mentoring emerging artists is one of the most meaningful parts of my journey as an artist. Being born in the mountains and raised in the spiritual and cultural atmosphere of Uttarakhand, I understand both the richness of our region and the challenges faced by young artists here—limited exposure, lack of infrastructure, and few platforms for professional growth. The Bangani Art Foundation was created as a response to that gap—to support, guide, and uplift artists who carry deep potential but often lack opportunities. The most important value I try to pass on is authenticity—the courage to remain rooted in one’s cultural identity and lived experiences. In a time when trends often overpower substance, I encourage young artists to draw strength from where they come from—to reflect their surroundings, their people, and their inner worlds honestly.

Art does not grow in isolation. At the foundation, we foster a space where artists not only develop their own voice but also learn from one another. We engage in dialogues, collective workshops, critiques, and group exhibitions. I want them to understand that community matters—that sharing ideas, lifting others, and growing together is not only generous but essential. Through the Bangani Art Foundation, I don’t just want to build artists—I want to nurture sensitive, thoughtful, and conscious individuals who carry their practice with integrity, depth, and vision.