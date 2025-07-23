MAP Bengaluru opens new exhibition Shape of a Thought: Letters from Ram Kumar

Curated by Arnika Ahldag and Priya Chauhan, the exhibition juxtaposes a series of intimate letters written by the artist to a friend, with his contemplative canvases. On the occasion of the centenary year of acclaimed Modernist Ram Kumar, the exhibition navigates the artist’s nuanced engagement with abstraction by inviting the viewer not to decipher, but to dwell on a constellation of thoughts, feelings and memories.

One of the most celebrated artists of Indian modernism, Ram Kumar started his journey in economics and writing. A chance encounter with a poster in a coffee shop at Janpath led him to evening art classes at the Sarada Ukil School in Delhi of the 1940s and kindled his interest in art. Exposure to international art exhibitions and connections with artists of the Progressive Art Group (PAG), strengthened his resolve to pursue arts seriously. His travels and studies took him around the world, particularly to Paris to study under the guidance of André Lhote and Fernand Léger who shaped his visual practice.