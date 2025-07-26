This Delhi exhibition weaves together stories of place and politics

There’s no single theme holding the exhibition together. Instead, Shared Worlds is deliberately expansive — drawing attention to overlapping threads of memory, material, ecology, and politics. Paintings sit beside installations, photographs echo sculpture, and stories of the body and the city unfold side by side.

“The show doesn’t offer easy conclusions,” says curator Nath. “It proposes the gallery space as a place to ask questions — where artists don’t just make things, but respond to the world around them with care, contradiction, and insight.”

You’ll find Deepak Kumar’s reflections on urban sprawl and human fragility, Alex Davis’s immersive metal forms that reference nature, and Kaushik Saha’s layered canvases built from textile and debris. Artists like Vibha Galhotra, Ayesha Singh, and Jagannath Panda also lend urgency to environmental and urban themes.

On another note, artists such as Lavanya Mani, Rakhi Peswani, and Yasmin Jahan Nupur use fabric, thread, and gesture to think through questions of gender and embodiment. Meanwhile, Parul Gupta and Sumakshi Singh quietly reshape the way we experience space, memory, and architecture.

Alongside the exhibition, a 15-year anniversary catalogue will reflect on the gallery’s journey — complete with essays, archival images, and contributions from artists.

And even as it looks back, Exhibit 320 continues to move forward. Several of its artists are gaining international recognition: Sumakshi Singh is a finalist for the 2025 Loewe Craft Prize; Deena Pindoria recently won the TAF Emerging Artist Award in London; and Nandan Ghiya’s work heads to the Liverpool Biennial later this year.