This Delhi exhibition weaves together stories of place and politics

What does it mean for an art gallery to grow older, wiser, and more curious with time? Exhibit 320, a contemporary art space in Delhi known for championing critical and experimental practices, turns fifteen this year — and it’s marking the occasion with Shared Worlds, a wide-ranging group exhibition that feels less like a retrospective and more like an open conversation.
Curated by Deeksha Nath, the show opens on 4 August at Bikaner House and runs until 13 August. It brings together over 30 artists who have shaped the gallery’s journey so far — some long-time collaborators, others long-admired voices who now share space under one roof.
There’s no single theme holding the exhibition together. Instead, Shared Worlds is deliberately expansive — drawing attention to overlapping threads of memory, material, ecology, and politics. Paintings sit beside installations, photographs echo sculpture, and stories of the body and the city unfold side by side.
“The show doesn’t offer easy conclusions,” says curator Nath. “It proposes the gallery space as a place to ask questions — where artists don’t just make things, but respond to the world around them with care, contradiction, and insight.”
You’ll find Deepak Kumar’s reflections on urban sprawl and human fragility, Alex Davis’s immersive metal forms that reference nature, and Kaushik Saha’s layered canvases built from textile and debris. Artists like Vibha Galhotra, Ayesha Singh, and Jagannath Panda also lend urgency to environmental and urban themes.
On another note, artists such as Lavanya Mani, Rakhi Peswani, and Yasmin Jahan Nupur use fabric, thread, and gesture to think through questions of gender and embodiment. Meanwhile, Parul Gupta and Sumakshi Singh quietly reshape the way we experience space, memory, and architecture.
Alongside the exhibition, a 15-year anniversary catalogue will reflect on the gallery’s journey — complete with essays, archival images, and contributions from artists.
And even as it looks back, Exhibit 320 continues to move forward. Several of its artists are gaining international recognition: Sumakshi Singh is a finalist for the 2025 Loewe Craft Prize; Deena Pindoria recently won the TAF Emerging Artist Award in London; and Nandan Ghiya’s work heads to the Liverpool Biennial later this year.