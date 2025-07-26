This exhibition in Hyderabad reimagines a home beyond walls — through routines, objects, and emotions

In the literal sense of the word, home is a place we live in. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll realise that it isn’t always about walls and roofs. It is as much about memories and nostalgia. And perhaps that’s the most magical part. Have You Lived Here? reimagines this idea of home, looking beyond architecture and physical space. Through routines, personal belongings, and emotional landscapes, the exhibition invites viewers to explore how artists uncover the beauty in the mundane, the overlooked, and the deeply personal.

A recurring theme in Simran Yagyik's work is the dining table

Punjab-based artist Simran Yagyik transforms intimate middle-class interiors into textured, nostalgic spaces, using printmaking to capture everyday life with a touch of humour. Talking about her latest series, This is Not the Place to Eat, she shares, “I grew up in a humble background, so my work naturally revolves around what I’ve seen — objects, rituals, and everyday habits.” A recurring theme in her work is the dining table. “When it first came into our house, it was never just a place to eat. Like in most middle-class homes, it quickly became half storage space. It’s ironic, even humorous, but that’s just how it was.”