This exhibition in Hyderabad reimagines a home beyond walls — through routines, objects, and emotions

In the literal sense of the word, home is a place we live in. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll realise that it isn’t always about walls and roofs. It is as much about memories and nostalgia. And perhaps that’s the most magical part. Have You Lived Here? reimagines this idea of home, looking beyond architecture and physical space. Through routines, personal belongings, and emotional landscapes, the exhibition invites viewers to explore how artists uncover the beauty in the mundane, the overlooked, and the deeply personal.
Punjab-based artist Simran Yagyik transforms intimate middle-class interiors into textured, nostalgic spaces, using printmaking to capture everyday life with a touch of humour. Talking about her latest series, This is Not the Place to Eat, she shares, “I grew up in a humble background, so my work naturally revolves around what I’ve seen — objects, rituals, and everyday habits.” A recurring theme in her work is the dining table. “When it first came into our house, it was never just a place to eat. Like in most middle-class homes, it quickly became half storage space. It’s ironic, even humorous, but that’s just how it was.”
Artist Chalapaka Chakravarthy, hailing from Voosavanipeta, Andhra Pradesh, captures the charm of his village life through scenes steeped in culture and memory. In his work Home Sweet Home, a woman is seen applying turmeric paste at the doorstep — a daily ritual in tradition households. “That’s my house door and it’s my mother. I’ve grown up watching this ritual every day. It’s etched in my memory,” he shares.
Another artist, Akanksha Patil from Nagpur, channels nostalgia and longing in her series Saudade, a reflection of her move from Nagpur to Mumbai. “The name comes from that bittersweet feeling of memory, love, displacement, and longing,” she explains. Using cardboard, symbolic of packing boxes, she captures her personal journey.
“One artwork holds memories of my hometown; another reflects my Mumbai life, the locals, trains, city architecture, even crows as metaphors. The third piece, including that calendar, represents the joy of booking tickets to return home,” she shares.
Mumbai-based artist Pooja Shinde’s etchings explore old urban architecture through the lens of Wabi-Sabi, embracing imperfection and the beauty of decay. “My work focuses on old structures like Parsi colonies, homes that carry memories because of the people who lived there,” she shares.
Blending exteriors with personal interiors, her artworks feature elements like her mother’s sewing machine, “the sound of it still echoes in my mind,” and a window view from her childhood home. Through these layered details, Pooja captures the stories hidden within ageing buildings.
Certainly, sometimes, home isn’t something you find, it’s something you feel.
Free entry.
On till August 15.
At Dhi Contemporary, Madhapur.
