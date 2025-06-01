Banksy unveils new artwork in Marseille, with an ambiguous message

A new Banksy has officially been spotted! The mural of the lighthouse appeared overnight, painted discreetly on a wall down a quiet street in Marseille. The image, shared on the artist’s Instagram account, cleverly transforms the shadow cast by a street bollard into the shape of a lighthouse. Across the beam, stenciled in white, are the words: “I want to be what you saw in me.”
On Friday, May 30, 2025, the British street artist confirmed the new piece by sharing two photos on his official Instagram — no caption, no location. Still, fans swiftly pinpointed the mural's location: 1 Rue Félix Frégier, in the Catalans neighbourhood of Marseille’s 7th arrondissement, not far from the sea.
Marseille's mayor, Benoît Payan, responded quickly online, writing, “Marseille x Banksy” with a flame emoji. By midday, the hashtag #BanksyMarseille was trending across France and internationally.
A popular Banksy fansite suggested that the piece could be found in Le Panier, a neighbourhood just north of Marseille’s port known for its vibrant street art, including works by the French artist Invader, who is recognized for his pixelated aesthetic.
However, BBC Verify identified a match with a Google Street View location on Rue Félix Frégier, a narrow lane in the St-Lambert area, situated just south of the port. This covered street, like many others in Marseille, features bollards shaped like lighthouses and has vents visible in photos of the new artwork.
Banksy’s works continue to attract high prices at auctions, fueling ongoing speculation about the true identity of the anonymous Bristol-based artist.
The phrase in the new piece may have been inspired by Softly, a song by the Tennessee country band Lonestar, which includes the lyrics:
“I want to be what you see in me.
I want to love you the way that you love me.”
Last year, several Banksy murals with animal motifs emerged in London. These included a rhinoceros seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra, two elephant silhouettes reaching out to each other with their trunks, three monkeys swinging from a bridge, and a gorilla depicted on a shutter at the London Zoo.
More recently, Banksy has also shared a mural portraying the Madonna and child.