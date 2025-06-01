Banksy unveils new artwork in Marseille, with an ambiguous message

However, BBC Verify identified a match with a Google Street View location on Rue Félix Frégier, a narrow lane in the St-Lambert area, situated just south of the port. This covered street, like many others in Marseille, features bollards shaped like lighthouses and has vents visible in photos of the new artwork.

Banksy’s works continue to attract high prices at auctions, fueling ongoing speculation about the true identity of the anonymous Bristol-based artist.

The phrase in the new piece may have been inspired by Softly, a song by the Tennessee country band Lonestar, which includes the lyrics:

“I want to be what you see in me.

I want to love you the way that you love me.”

Last year, several Banksy murals with animal motifs emerged in London. These included a rhinoceros seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra, two elephant silhouettes reaching out to each other with their trunks, three monkeys swinging from a bridge, and a gorilla depicted on a shutter at the London Zoo.

More recently, Banksy has also shared a mural portraying the Madonna and child.