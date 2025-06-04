Rupali Patel's work 'If we opened people up, we’d find landscapes' focuses on women’s bodies

The landscape of our bodies form the crux of Rupali Patel's showcase, titled If we opened people up, we’d find landscapes, as a part of Experimenter Ballygunge's ongoing exhibition, Artists for Artists.

Rupali Patel on exploring various media

Trained as a printmaker, Rupali Patil explores various media in her practice, redefining their boundaries through a socio-political lens. Her works focus on how women’s bodies—their fluidity, symbiotic relationship, and interconnectedness—are impacted by environmental degradation and capitalist structures.

In this showcase, Rupali is pursuing her ongoing inquiry of the challenges faced by female sugarcane workers, specifically in the Beed district of Maharashtra, where their health is disproportionately affected by social and economic pressures of industrialisation.

She says, "I have seen the women sugarcane workers of Maharashtra go through hysterectomy, i.e. removal of their uterus in large numbers so that they can work everyday, without any problem. I see this as capitalism and the effect of capitalism on women's bodies," she adds.