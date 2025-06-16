The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, a 360 digital art exhibition, returns to Bengaluru this August!

Four rooms and million experiences

The Education Room serves as an informative and insightful introduction, providing context and background to Van Gogh’s life and artistic journey. The first room in the experience, it takes visitors through the tapestry of his work and life.

The Infinity Room, as the name suggests, is an expansive space where visitors find themselves in an immersive and awe-inspiring environment.

The Immersive Room transports attendees deeper into the world of Vincent Van Gogh. Dynamic projections and sensory elements enhance the connection between the audience and the artist's creations. This is where most attendees spend most time, taking in the spectacle.

After the immersive journey, visitors can explore The Merchandise Store, where they can take home souvenirs and mementos related to the exhibition. Before entering the exhibition, attendees can lounge in the café that will also pay homage to the Dutch painter’s creations.