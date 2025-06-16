The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, a 360 digital art exhibition, returns to Bengaluru this August!

Two summers ago, the Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience offered a journey through the life and works of the legendary 19th-century post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh in Bengaluru. The city of course went gaga over it. And after much success and demand, India’s most-awarded experiential show makes a return to namma uru, only this time, titled as The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience.
The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience brings out the colours and emotions of the Dutch master’s paintings via an unparalleled visual spectacle, boasting India’s first 22,000 lumen projection and largest screens in India, and a specially created music score by Mitch de Klein that breathes new life into van Gogh’s timeless masterpieces.
70 visually captivating pieces
The paintings for the travelling exhibition were curated and animated by visual artists Hemali Vadalia and Naveen Boktapa of Motionvan Studios, with inputs by co-curator Jay Punjabi. The exhibition features a specially-curated line-up of 70 visually captivating pieces from Van Gogh’s extraordinary collection of artworks including Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheatfield with Crows, Irises, illuminating every brushstroke and color with never-before-seen clarity.
Four rooms and million experiences
The Education Room serves as an informative and insightful introduction, providing context and background to Van Gogh’s life and artistic journey. The first room in the experience, it takes visitors through the tapestry of his work and life.
The Infinity Room, as the name suggests, is an expansive space where visitors find themselves in an immersive and awe-inspiring environment.
The Immersive Room transports attendees deeper into the world of Vincent Van Gogh. Dynamic projections and sensory elements enhance the connection between the audience and the artist's creations. This is where most attendees spend most time, taking in the spectacle.
After the immersive journey, visitors can explore The Merchandise Store, where they can take home souvenirs and mementos related to the exhibition. Before entering the exhibition, attendees can lounge in the café that will also pay homage to the Dutch painter’s creations.
Dates & Tickets
The content for this captivating showcase was meticulously crafted over a span of three months, ensuring a rich and engaging experience for visitors. The journey through the exhibition unfolds across four carefully curated spaces, each designed to offer a distinct facet of the artist’s work.
Tickets for the exhibit cost ₹499. The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, at the Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru June 29 onwards. The timings for the Bangalore exhibition are 10 am to 9.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday and from noon to 9.30 pm Monday to Friday, with last entry at 9 pm on all days.